Partnership Home Entertainment

Pandemic recovery driving Tayside innovation 

Presented by Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL)
May 16 2022, 12.12pm
Post Thumbnail

BioDundee International Conference – the longest-running event of its kind in Scotland – will return on Tuesday 17 May, writes head of innovation at Scottish Health Innovations (SHIL), Robert Rea.

Themed ‘Life Sciences and Healthcare: Innovation, Collaboration and Growth,’ the event represents vital elements supporting the pandemic recovery process and provides a platform to showcase innovation outside of the Central Belt.

Below, Robert Rea discusses more….

Robert Rea, head of innovation at Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL)

The City of Discovery, Dundee is home to one of the most vibrant life sciences clusters in the UK and its appetite for innovation has driven NHS Tayside’s COVID response.

Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, recruited the first global patient in Dundee in their phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial. This vaccine is now approved and part of the vaccine roll-out programme across Scotland.

The research infrastructure also provided a test bed environment for BiocareUV Ltd to research and develop new UV technology for air and surface decontamination which can reduce the infection risk in an occupied area from the spread of droplet and airborne biological hazards to reducing the need for PPE to be worn.

Supporting breakthrough ideas originating within the NHS has also been vital and Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL) worked closely with NHS Tayside consultants and performance manufacturer Keela Outdoors to develop the SARUS-CPR hood which is revolutionising the resuscitation process for first responders.

SHIL will be returning to BioDundee to sponsor and chair a MedTech panel session.

Being a virtual event, anyone can join and contribute to the debate. The session will cover a variety of timely issues and opportunities facing the health tech industry.

From ambitious, collaborative thinking, to the rise of AI, sustainability and the ever-changing regulatory framework, the focus will be on highlighting the unique attributes Scotland has to offer MedTech and will hear from leading experts from the Digital Health and Care Institute, Association of British Healthtech Industries, the University of Dundee, and Seattle-based Tegria which is ‘committed to creating health for a better world’ through its healthcare technology.

With over 20 years’ experience of working in partnership with NHS Scotland to drive innovation, SHIL itself has a strong track record of delivering innovation for a rapidly changing world – of welcoming ideas, providing unique expertise, working collaboratively, and demonstrating impact.

The MedTech session will cover key points relevant to those working in the field, including, most importantly, accelerating ground-breaking ideas. The pandemic has created huge opportunities for faster improvement than ever in health tech, and SHIL’s focus will remain firmly on that acceleration in order to solve real problems.

We believe that a connected, collaborative healthcare innovation community can unlock the true collective potential of Scottish know-how.

Robert Rea is head of innovation at Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL). To find out more, visit the SHIL website or follow the organisation on Twitter: @ScotHealthInno 

Bio Dundee takes place tomorrow.

