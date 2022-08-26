LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing – before digital cameras we were capturing memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could you go back to the good old fashioned camera with a film on a spool?

Before the days of being able to see the photo you’ve just taken?

And then being able to take another one, or 10, just to make sure you get at least one ‘good one’?

And then the wait to find out if you’d succeeded?

Looking through some old photos the other day, I was reminded of the joy I used to get from taking a camera out with me in the days before digital.

In my teens I’d take a camera on holiday, to a concert, on a school trip and often just on a day in town with pals.

I still remember the joy of snapping someone as they laughed, real close up in their face.

Or taking six snaps at a time when my favourite boyband were on stage, just adding the flash and hoping for the best.

It’s very different nowadays. And it’s not nearly as much fun.

Digital cameras take away the anticipation

As soon as we started with digital cameras things began to change.

Suddenly we could view our photos, analyse them and take another if required.

Now we’re taking photos on our phones all the time, zooming in, filtering, photo shopping, deleting instantly, adding special effects.

And then we might never look at them again.

Imagine if it was all taken away from us tomorrow, and we had to go back to taking a photo and then not seeing it until we picked up the little sleeve from the developers.

Wouldn’t you like to re-live the anticipation of putting a spool in for developing?

And then the sheer excitement and nervousness that ran through our veins when we collected them, always wondering if the person handing them over had also had a look and was secretly giggling at your antics.

Disposable cameras let you live filter free

Despite the red eyes, dodgy fringes and half lit photos, I’m glad I grew up in that generation.

We were capturing a moment every time we snapped and it’s still there in the photos I’ve kept to this day.

Obviously nowadays it’s harder to find spools of film, or the cameras that use them.

But they’re still around.

I’ve seen disposable cameras on the tables at weddings.

And on my next adventure I’d like to grab a couple of cameras and take photos as I go, not knowing if they’ll turn out okay but enjoying the moment and the anticipation of finding out.

They were simpler times.

If you remember them try doing it again. Get your hands on a disposable camera and go wild.

If you don’t remember, give it a try. Go filter free and enjoy the one photo, one take rule.

Because when you only have 24 photos in one spool there’s no room for deleting and re-taking.

You’re in the moment. And the results might not be perfect but they’ll give you a memory you can keep for the rest of your life.