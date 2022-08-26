LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing – before digital cameras we were capturing memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing – before digital cameras we were capturing memories

By Lynne Hoggan
August 26 2022, 9.52am
Lynne Hoggan misses the days where you would snap a photo and hope for the best.
Could you go back to the good old fashioned camera with a film on a spool?

Before the days of being able to see the photo you’ve just taken?

And then being able to take another one, or 10, just to make sure you get at least one ‘good one’?

And then the wait to find out if you’d succeeded?

Looking through some old photos the other day, I was reminded of the joy I used to get from taking a camera out with me in the days before digital.

In my teens I’d take a camera on holiday, to a concert, on a school trip and often just on a day in town with pals.

I still remember the joy of snapping someone as they laughed, real close up in their face.

Or taking six snaps at a time when my favourite boyband were on stage, just adding the flash and hoping for the best.

It’s very different nowadays. And it’s not nearly as much fun.

Digital cameras take away the anticipation

As soon as we started with digital cameras things began to change.

Suddenly we could view our photos, analyse them and take another if required.

Now we’re taking photos on our phones all the time, zooming in, filtering, photo shopping, deleting instantly, adding special effects.

And then we might never look at them again.

Lynne Hoggan as a child, posing in front of a wall.
Disposable cameras capture real moments that digital is busy faking.

Imagine if it was all taken away from us tomorrow, and we had to go back to taking a photo and then not seeing it until we picked up the little sleeve from the developers.

Wouldn’t you like to re-live the anticipation of putting a spool in for developing?

And then the sheer excitement and nervousness that ran through our veins when we collected them, always wondering if the person handing them over had also had a look and was secretly giggling at your antics.

Disposable cameras let you live filter free

Despite the red eyes, dodgy fringes and half lit photos, I’m glad I grew up in that generation.

We were capturing a moment every time we snapped and it’s still there in the photos I’ve kept to this day.

Obviously nowadays it’s harder to find spools of film, or the cameras that use them.

But they’re still around.

I’ve seen disposable cameras on the tables at weddings.

Lynne Hoggan as a child, smiling for the camera.
An old photograph of Lynne Hoggan.

And on my next adventure I’d like to grab a couple of cameras and take photos as I go, not knowing if they’ll turn out okay but enjoying the moment and the anticipation of finding out.

They were simpler times.

If you remember them try doing it again. Get your hands on a disposable camera and go wild.

If you don’t remember, give it a try. Go filter free and enjoy the one photo, one take rule.

Because when you only have 24 photos in one spool there’s no room for deleting and re-taking.

You’re in the moment. And the results might not be perfect but they’ll give you a memory you can keep for the rest of your life.

