‘Blues is a feeling,’ says folk star Dave Peabody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

‘Blues is a feeling,’ says folk star Dave Peabody

By Rob Adams
October 23 2022, 8.00am
Dave Peabody and Regina Mudrich.
Dave Peabody and Regina Mudrich.

We’ve reached the stage where the British musicians who were inspired to play the blues by hearing the music’s then venerable greats in the 1960s have eclipsed their heroes in terms of age.

Dave Peabody, who plays at Glenfarg Folk Club on Monday October 24, Montrose Folk Club on Tuesday 25th and Crail Folk Club on Thursday 27th, is a case in point.

Slide and finger-picking guitar

Peabody took up the guitar as a teenager at a time when Delta blues veterans including Mississippi John Hurt and Son House were enjoying career revivals.

He developed into a skilful slide and finger-picking guitarist, found a particular niche with jug bands, and as well as winning approval for his original songs on solo albums from 1973’s Peabody Hotel onwards, he formed a long-running duo with boogie-woogie piano master, Bob Hall.

Acoustic and violin

American bluesmen including harmonica ace Charlie Musselwhite and the legendary singer-guitarist Honeyboy Edwards are also among his playing partners and for 15 years he switched to electric guitar with the King Earl Boogie Band.

Back playing acoustic, Peabody is touring with German violinist Regina Mudrich, who has played in string quartets and folk-rock bands and adds jazz-style swing to Peabody’s guitar picking.

“Blues is a feeling,” Peabody says, “and I love sharing it with an audience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from News

Post Thumbnail
BIAB: Did 'builder in a bottle' gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails?
FC Labs has designed the CoreTech, which CoreTech™’s two tiny, non-invasive sensors measure blood flow and oxygenation levels in the brain. Image: FC Labs.
Fife firm’s ‘Fitbit for the brain’ could reduce workplace accidents
Are you looking for a cheap gym in Angus? Image: Shutterstock
5 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – but where are they and how…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: Dundee's 'gargantuan' winter crisis
Which tests are included in a private health assessment - and how much is it?
Thinking of going private? We find out what's included in a BUPA health assessment…
Dundee student, Doha Abuakhija, has lived in a refugee camp for the majority of her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Local women share their stories of menopause.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3
The range is made up of leggings, tops, pyjamas and other items.
POLL: Would you try Primark's new menopause clothing range - and can you get…
To go with story by Cara Forrester. Family and friends of Robert and Jody arranged screenings Picture shows; Family and friends of Robert and Jody. Abertay University. Supplied by Abertay Uni Date; Unknown
Tragic loss inspires families to set up vital cardiac screening for young people in…

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented