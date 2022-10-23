‘Blues is a feeling,’ says folk star Dave Peabody

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve reached the stage where the British musicians who were inspired to play the blues by hearing the music’s then venerable greats in the 1960s have eclipsed their heroes in terms of age.

Dave Peabody, who plays at Glenfarg Folk Club on Monday October 24, Montrose Folk Club on Tuesday 25th and Crail Folk Club on Thursday 27th, is a case in point.

Slide and finger-picking guitar

Peabody took up the guitar as a teenager at a time when Delta blues veterans including Mississippi John Hurt and Son House were enjoying career revivals.

He developed into a skilful slide and finger-picking guitarist, found a particular niche with jug bands, and as well as winning approval for his original songs on solo albums from 1973’s Peabody Hotel onwards, he formed a long-running duo with boogie-woogie piano master, Bob Hall.

Acoustic and violin

American bluesmen including harmonica ace Charlie Musselwhite and the legendary singer-guitarist Honeyboy Edwards are also among his playing partners and for 15 years he switched to electric guitar with the King Earl Boogie Band.

Back playing acoustic, Peabody is touring with German violinist Regina Mudrich, who has played in string quartets and folk-rock bands and adds jazz-style swing to Peabody’s guitar picking.

“Blues is a feeling,” Peabody says, “and I love sharing it with an audience.”