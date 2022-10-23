Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers explanation for Jordan Marshall’s left wing stint as he reveals knocks and niggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers explanation for Jordan Marshall’s left wing stint as he reveals knocks and niggles

By George Cran
October 23 2022, 8.30am Updated: October 23 2022, 11.42am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the bench during the 0-0 draw with Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the bench during the 0-0 draw with Morton (Image: SNS).

Dundee’s 0-0 home draw with Greenock Morton saw the odd sight of six defenders named in Gary Bowyer’s starting XI.

Jordan McGhee is included in that number, though he has been used in recent weeks as a central midfielder.

Jordan Marshall as a left winger, however, was a first for the full-back.

The former Queen of the South man performed well enough in the unfamiliar position and went close to opening the scoring seconds after the break, bringing a good save from Brian Schwake in the Ton goal.

Boss Bowyer says the move was as a result of Lyall Cameron’s efforts in the midweek cup clash at Rangers with the 20-year-old an unused sub on Saturday.

Asked about the decision to use Marshall further up the park, Bowyer replied: “Lyall Cameron ran himself into the ground on Wednesday so we had to look at that.

Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee this season.
Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee earlier this season.

“Jordan Marshall gets into advanced positions when he plays full-back anyway.

“I think he put a few decent balls in first half. He had that shot second half as well.

“Throughout the course of a season you might have to do things like that.”

‘Had to look after a few’

Elsewhere there were three changes to the line-up with goalkeepers Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp missing through injury and illness respectively.

Ian Lawlor made his first appearance of the season while Lee Ashcroft and Ben Williamson came in.

There was no place in the squad, however, for Shaun Byrne while Niall McGinn remains out of the first-team picture.

Ian Lawlor made his first appearance of the season against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).

Bowyer revealed there were more knocks and niggles throughout the squad while illness has affected things of late.

“Adam Legzdins wasn’t playing, Harry Sharp wasn’t playing and we have others who are carrying bits,” the Dundee boss added.

“We had to look after a few, Zach Robinson has been carrying a knock for over a week now.

“Joe Grayson is carrying a knock and one or two others.

“That’s part and parcel of the season, you have to get on with it so I won’t be making excuses.

“That’s why you have a squad and, hopefully, we are at the back end of the illness now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
New boy Derick Osei hopes to help guide Dundee to the Championship title. Image: SNS
Derick Osei recalls playing alongside Kylian Mbappé and reveals Zach Robinson translator role at…
Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Jordan McGhee takes on Malik Tillmann (Image: SNS).
Dundee need to be ready for completely different test at home to Morton after…
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails Josh Mulligan's Rangers display as he admits talented kid…

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings
Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

Editor's Picks

Most Commented