Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers explanation for Jordan Marshall’s left wing stint as he reveals knocks and niggles

Dundee’s 0-0 home draw with Greenock Morton saw the odd sight of six defenders named in Gary Bowyer’s starting XI.

Jordan McGhee is included in that number, though he has been used in recent weeks as a central midfielder.

Jordan Marshall as a left winger, however, was a first for the full-back.

The former Queen of the South man performed well enough in the unfamiliar position and went close to opening the scoring seconds after the break, bringing a good save from Brian Schwake in the Ton goal.

Boss Bowyer says the move was as a result of Lyall Cameron’s efforts in the midweek cup clash at Rangers with the 20-year-old an unused sub on Saturday.

Asked about the decision to use Marshall further up the park, Bowyer replied: “Lyall Cameron ran himself into the ground on Wednesday so we had to look at that.

“Jordan Marshall gets into advanced positions when he plays full-back anyway.

“I think he put a few decent balls in first half. He had that shot second half as well.

“Throughout the course of a season you might have to do things like that.”

‘Had to look after a few’

Elsewhere there were three changes to the line-up with goalkeepers Adam Legzdins and Harry Sharp missing through injury and illness respectively.

Ian Lawlor made his first appearance of the season while Lee Ashcroft and Ben Williamson came in.

There was no place in the squad, however, for Shaun Byrne while Niall McGinn remains out of the first-team picture.

Bowyer revealed there were more knocks and niggles throughout the squad while illness has affected things of late.

“Adam Legzdins wasn’t playing, Harry Sharp wasn’t playing and we have others who are carrying bits,” the Dundee boss added.

“We had to look after a few, Zach Robinson has been carrying a knock for over a week now.

“Joe Grayson is carrying a knock and one or two others.

“That’s part and parcel of the season, you have to get on with it so I won’t be making excuses.

“That’s why you have a squad and, hopefully, we are at the back end of the illness now.”