Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary

By Amie Flett
October 19 2022, 6.41pm Updated: October 19 2022, 7.51pm
Dundee student, Doha Abuakhija, has lived in a refugee camp for the majority of her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
Dundee student, Doha Abuakhija, has lived in a refugee camp for the majority of her life. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

A Palestinian student who lived in a refugee camp for 14 years says Dundee University’s scholarship helped change her life.

Dundee University has been awarded sanctuary status after welcoming a record number of humanitarian scholars this year.

It joins a network of institutions across the UK working to develop support for those living in war-torn countries.

Both university officials and students welcomed the recognition on Wednesday as it celebrated the success of its scholars.

Before coming to Dundee, 31-year-old student Doha Abualhija had lived in a refugee camp with her family for 14 years.

She came to Dundee in 2018 on a humanitarian scholarship to study a masters in forensics dentistry and is now undertaking a PHD.

‘I’ve spent most of my life in a refugee camp’

Originally from Palestine, Doha and her four siblings moved to a refugee camp in Jordon with their parents, where Doha worked as a dentist for three years.

Doha said: “I’ve spent most of my life in a refugee camp with my family.

“It was a bit crowded, you could imagine the quality of life people have and how difficult it would be to access high quality higher education.

Sabir Zazai, chief executive Scottish Refugee Council with Professor Kim Dale, chair of the Humanitarian Oversight Board at Dundee University. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

“I did my bachelors in dentistry and then I worked for three years at a refugee camp as a dentist.

“I have a better quality of life here which reflects on my family’s quality of life back home (in Jordan).”

Doha is now hoping to bring the skills she has learned at Dundee University back to Jordan when she returns to encourage government officials to accept dental evidence as a one of the primary forensic identifiers.

The ceremony was organised by the City of Sanctuary UK, which has been set up to recognise the efforts universities take to give refuge to students.

It means Dundee University is now officially a University of Sanctuary after welcoming dozens of students from war-torn regions this year.

Palestinian student’s home was bombed four times

29-year-old Bayan Alhasani grew up in Gaza, an area the UN still considers an occupied territory.

His family home was bombed on four occasions over the course of 12 years, the last being in 2021, which saw his home partially destroyed.

Despite the hardship, Bayan was able to complete an undergraduate degree in civil engineering and was later accepted on a humanitarian scholarship at Dundee University to carry out a master in sustainability and water security earlier this year.

Bayan said: “I first started looking for scholarships at a very difficult time.

“We were under siege, in the middle of a pandemic, and I had lost my job. Nothing was guaranteed.

Bayan Alhasani, 29. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

“In May of 2021 Gaza was under attack and our home was partially destroyed.

“A lot of our savings had already gone into rebuilding it over the years. Without a scholarship there was little chance of me being able to further my studies.

“I found out I had been accepted to study a masters in sustainability and water security at Dundee that same year, just as the 2021 war ended.”

Bayan said he has been shocked by the support at the university.

“From the second I arrived in Dundee I have been met with kindness,” Bayan said.

“I’ve been blown away by the support I have received from the Student Services team and beyond.”

Scottish refugee council say Dundee is sending ‘powerful message’

Chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, Dr Sabir Zazai, said at the ceremony on Wednesday: “The City of Sanctuary is a fantastic organisation – it’s about creating a culture of welcome and hospitality across the UK in a really difficult time.

“Dundee is sending a very powerful message in a challenging time that they are a University of Sanctuary, a city of sanctuary and a place of hospitality for people in need.”

Professor Kim Dale, assistant vice principal (International) and chair of the Humanitarian Oversight Board said the university is delighted to receive the status.

Professor Kim Dale at the award ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

She said: “It allows us to really share with the wider community our continued commitment to welcome humanitarian scholars from across the globe.

“Our aim is to provide them with a place of safety, security and an opportunity for empowerment and to really consider themselves as part of the Dundee family and have a place they can call home.

“I think it’s partly about giving an opportunity to students to fulfil their dreams and then give back to their communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How can zero waste shopping save you money?
Which tests are included in a private health assessment - and how much is it?
Thinking of going private? We find out what's included in a BUPA health assessment…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Local women share their stories of menopause.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3
The range is made up of leggings, tops, pyjamas and other items.
POLL: Would you try Primark's new menopause clothing range - and can you get…
To go with story by Cara Forrester. Family and friends of Robert and Jody arranged screenings Picture shows; Family and friends of Robert and Jody. Abertay University. Supplied by Abertay Uni Date; Unknown
Tragic loss inspires families to set up vital cardiac screening for young people in…
The Ice Cream Wars, from crime author Denise Mina, is a documentary series about a vicious gang war which tore through Glasgow's tough housing estates in the early Eighties. Image: Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
TELLYBOX: The tragic, violent tale of the Ice Cream Wars
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
A time bank is a bit like a blood bank, says George Cuthill
What happens at a blood donation appointment - and what do you need to…

Most Read

1
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
2
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
3
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business
4
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
5
Christopher Anderson was caught 'pinching a munchie' on CCTV.
Perth coffee shop raider who broke in to ‘pinch a munchie’ is jailed
6
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
7
Nicola Maxwell and Andy Briggs at Bannisters bagel bar, Crieff.
Meet the family behind new bagel bar bringing a taste of London’s East End…
8
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
9
Attacker Samantha Ellis.
Victim cut off part of own ear with kitchen knife after Hogmanay assault by…
10
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
2

More from The Courier

A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student's anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander's bumper Dundee University salary
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis
Halloween themed bakes to enjoy this year. Image: Shutterstock.
5 ghoulishly good Halloween-themed bakes you need to try in Dundee
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented