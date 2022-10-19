Student who spent 14 years in refugee camp thanks Dundee University for sanctuary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Palestinian student who lived in a refugee camp for 14 years says Dundee University’s scholarship helped change her life.

Dundee University has been awarded sanctuary status after welcoming a record number of humanitarian scholars this year.

It joins a network of institutions across the UK working to develop support for those living in war-torn countries.

Both university officials and students welcomed the recognition on Wednesday as it celebrated the success of its scholars.

Before coming to Dundee, 31-year-old student Doha Abualhija had lived in a refugee camp with her family for 14 years.

She came to Dundee in 2018 on a humanitarian scholarship to study a masters in forensics dentistry and is now undertaking a PHD.

‘I’ve spent most of my life in a refugee camp’

Originally from Palestine, Doha and her four siblings moved to a refugee camp in Jordon with their parents, where Doha worked as a dentist for three years.

Doha said: “I’ve spent most of my life in a refugee camp with my family.

“It was a bit crowded, you could imagine the quality of life people have and how difficult it would be to access high quality higher education.

“I did my bachelors in dentistry and then I worked for three years at a refugee camp as a dentist.

“I have a better quality of life here which reflects on my family’s quality of life back home (in Jordan).”

Doha is now hoping to bring the skills she has learned at Dundee University back to Jordan when she returns to encourage government officials to accept dental evidence as a one of the primary forensic identifiers.

The ceremony was organised by the City of Sanctuary UK, which has been set up to recognise the efforts universities take to give refuge to students.

It means Dundee University is now officially a University of Sanctuary after welcoming dozens of students from war-torn regions this year.

Palestinian student’s home was bombed four times

29-year-old Bayan Alhasani grew up in Gaza, an area the UN still considers an occupied territory.

His family home was bombed on four occasions over the course of 12 years, the last being in 2021, which saw his home partially destroyed.

Despite the hardship, Bayan was able to complete an undergraduate degree in civil engineering and was later accepted on a humanitarian scholarship at Dundee University to carry out a master in sustainability and water security earlier this year.

Bayan said: “I first started looking for scholarships at a very difficult time.

“We were under siege, in the middle of a pandemic, and I had lost my job. Nothing was guaranteed.

“In May of 2021 Gaza was under attack and our home was partially destroyed.

“A lot of our savings had already gone into rebuilding it over the years. Without a scholarship there was little chance of me being able to further my studies.

“I found out I had been accepted to study a masters in sustainability and water security at Dundee that same year, just as the 2021 war ended.”

Bayan said he has been shocked by the support at the university.

“From the second I arrived in Dundee I have been met with kindness,” Bayan said.

“I’ve been blown away by the support I have received from the Student Services team and beyond.”

Scottish refugee council say Dundee is sending ‘powerful message’

Chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, Dr Sabir Zazai, said at the ceremony on Wednesday: “The City of Sanctuary is a fantastic organisation – it’s about creating a culture of welcome and hospitality across the UK in a really difficult time.

“Dundee is sending a very powerful message in a challenging time that they are a University of Sanctuary, a city of sanctuary and a place of hospitality for people in need.”

Professor Kim Dale, assistant vice principal (International) and chair of the Humanitarian Oversight Board said the university is delighted to receive the status.

She said: “It allows us to really share with the wider community our continued commitment to welcome humanitarian scholars from across the globe.

“Our aim is to provide them with a place of safety, security and an opportunity for empowerment and to really consider themselves as part of the Dundee family and have a place they can call home.

“I think it’s partly about giving an opportunity to students to fulfil their dreams and then give back to their communities.”