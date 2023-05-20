Police probe after stolen car crashed at busy Dundee roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are probing after a stolen car was involved in a crash in Dundee before being abandoned at a busy roundabout.

Officers were called to the roundabout at the junction with Strathmartine Road and Baldovan Road in the Downfield area of the city at around 9pm on Friday.

It followed reports of a vehicle crash shortly after 7.30pm

An eyewitness who saw the incident confirmed that the care had been abandoned.

He said: “The vehicle was abandoned at the circle when we were going past.

Police investigation launched

“That was just before 9pm and I saw the police taking stuff out and putting it in evidence bags.

“Dundee seems to be rife at the moment with cars being stolen.”

A vehicle recovery vehicle was later seen removing the stranded vehicle as police officers remained at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received a report of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Strathmartine Road on the roundabout with Baldovan Road and Balgowan Avenue in Dundee which happened around 7.40pm on Friday.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”