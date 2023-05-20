RAB MCNEIL: The latest job that saw me tremulously ascending involved getting ivy off a tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

RAB MCNEIL: The latest job that saw me tremulously ascending involved getting ivy off a tree

In the end, I might have to fashion a safety harness out of Sellotape and drawing pins.

By Rab McNeil
Rab has been up a tree - he better be careful!
Rab has been up a tree - he better be careful!

I have been up a tree. Again. I shouldn’t do it really. A man in my position. And, more pertinently, of my age.

To be fair to me, I wasn’t that high up. But I worry about anything involving ladders. Last year, I tumbled off one while cutting a tall, wide shrub using a heavy electric trimmer with a long reach.

It wasn’t much of a fall, but I could easily have hurt my back, and I’ve become increasingly wary about the danger of serious injury. It happens to many folk every year in gardens, so you have to screw the nut.

The trouble is, often on a job, you get carried away. You want to finish the work. There’s a bit of branch just out of reach, but you’re determined to get it, so you stretch and stretch and … uh-oh, down you go.

Cutting ivy from a tree

The latest job that saw me tremulously ascending involved getting ivy off a tree. I’ve been wary about cutting ivy since reading somewhere that it can help anchor trees in storms. I’ve asked folk about this and they’re sceptical, so I must assume that it was just coincidence when a small tree did fall down after I’d cut off its ivy.

On this current, taller tree, the ivy had taken over. It looks strangled, and its branches now bear more ivy leaves than its own foliage. This tree has strong, wide roots, so I doubt if it needs this parasite’s skinny tendrils to afford it extra anchorage.

Yellow colored ivy.

Ivy that’s been on a tree a long time can be difficult to remove and, as happens, I found myself becoming obsessed about getting difficult bits off and over-stretching myself, so to say.

When I finished for the day, I decided it would be a wise investment of my evening time to spend hours on Amazon looking fruitlessly for a safety harness.

Yep, as usual, Amazon, was a vexing nightmare of confusion, selling mostly harnesses without anything to connect them to the trees. Why would you offer kit like that? And the choice: way too much! Often, though, it’s the same product at different prices, under different names, and made by the same Chinese manufacturer.

Tree trunk bound by ivy vine.

The reviews and the customers’ answers to queries make you laugh out loud in frustration. True example: Question – “What is the buckle size?” Punter’s answer: “Yes.” At least that made a change from the more frequent, “I don’t know. I bought it as a birthday present for my Auntie Jean.”

May have to fashion a safety harness

In the end, I might have to fashion a safety harness out of Sellotape and drawing pins.

For all the hassles and dangers moaned about here, I should mention that I rather like being up a tree, same as in my last house I enjoyed being on the roof. I used to enjoy being on planes, too, and must conclude that there’s nothing like a bit of height for raising the spirits.

I should also mention the birdsong in my garden. It’s the talk of the steamie here. Happens everywhere I go: the reward for feeding them through the winter.

On this occasion, though, I think they might have been chirping: “Look at daft Rab up a tree again. He’ll be trying to fly next!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks