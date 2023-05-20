Parents’ contaminated water fears after Dalguise sickness outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents of children who fell sick at a Perthshire activity centre linked to a sickness bug outbreak have voiced concerns over allegations of a contaminated water supply at the facility.

Dalguise Activity Centre remains closed after a sickness bug outbreak linked to the facility.

NHS Tayside along with Perth and Kinross Council is investigating cases of suspected gastrointestinal illness linked to Dalguise.

Mum, Mechelle Kyle, said her 12-year-old daughter Brooke became so unwell she had to go to hospital.

“Brooke suffered from an upset stomach since they came back were drinking the tap water,” said Mechelle told The Courier.

“I received a phone call saying she had become violently sick and she was brought home independently on the Wednesday.”

Mechelle said that over the course of the next 13 hours her daughter was violently sick 18 times.

“I have honestly never seen a child so sick.

A number of school parties affected

“She was becoming dehydrated and I was so concerned I got in touch with NHS 24 and I was told to take her straight to hospital.

“She was allowed home after being seen by a doctor but with strict instructions to take her back if she didn’t improve.

“It was absolutely horrendous.

“The doctor told me he believed her condition was most likely caused by a bacterial infection or contamination.

Cheryl Anderson’s daughter was also one of those who fell ill.

She has now questioned why the centre’s owners -PGL Dalguise – had not addressed the sickness bug outbreak earlier.

Mrs Anderson’s daughter, one of around 50 pupils from Pitcoudie Primary who joined other Glenrothes schools on a two-night stay between May10-13.

“She returned with a bug and was vomiting for about a week and is still not completely fit,” said Cheryl.

Concern over why trips weren’t postponed

“Knowing now that other schools had suffered a similar fate before our visit raises serious questions as to why the trip was not postponed.”

Another mum said her daughter has returned from the centre with impetigo.

Sharon Steven said: “Many other children became ill and all the mums I have spoken to believe it is because they drank contaminated tap water.

“We have formed a parents’ group chat and everyone’s story is the same.

“The kids who drank the tap water have become ill but those who were drinking bottled water all the time are fine.””

Nicola Mack said: My daughter was very unwell with horrendous sickness and diarrhoea. I’m seriously angry – I’ve never seen her like this. ”

A letter sent to parents from Natasha Webb, PGL Travel’s UK Centre Schools and Groups Manager and seen by The Courier, states the company was taking the health concerns ” extremely seriously”.

Concerns being taken “extremely seriously”

PGL also said it had sought guidance from both Public Health Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council in relation to the incident.

“Whilst we have undertaken a range of measures to minimise risk, including deep cleans, additional hygiene awareness and ensuring security of out water hygiene management processes, we have still regrettably seen a number of guests and staff fall ill in recent days,” said PGL.

It also apologised for the concern over bottled water being issued to guests.

“I can assure you that this decision was an attempt to further reduce the risk of transition through the use of shared water stations and not a specific concern regarding the water supply,” said the company.

“Tayside Environmental Health and Public Health Scotland visited Dalguise on April 6 and took samples and tested.

“They have since confirmed no issues with the water supply.

“We have since arranged further testing to be carried out on May 18.”

Centre operator, PGL Dalguise, has been approached for comment.