22 questions with Kinkell Byre’s eco-conscious owner Rory Fyfe

Rory Fyfe is owner of Kinkell Byre, an exclusive converted barn wedding venue near St Andrews that’s big on rewilding.

By Gayle Ritchie
Rory Fyfe on rewilding land at Kinkell Byre
Rory Fyfe checks out the landscape around Kinkell Byre. Image: Steve Brown.

 

Tell us about Kinkell Byre?

Kinkell Byre, just outside St Andrews, used to be a farm but has been operating as a wedding and events venue since 2003. We pride ourselves on delivering the perfect day in a very special location. In 2021 we began a rewilding project at the farm in which the wedding venue is located, enhancing biodiversity, and enabling the business to positively respond to the climate emergency.

Tell us about your role at Kinkell Byre and some highlights of your job?

I have been running the venue and the farm with my father since 2018. It’s our job to make sure we have the best team in place and that we continue to take care of the venue and make it even better. Weddings are a great sector to work in as they are such happy occasions and a positive experience for everyone involved.

What inspired the rewilding project at Kinkell?

The realisation that rewilding is the best nature-based solution to the twin environmental crises that we are facing today – climate change and biodiversity loss. Not many people know that Scotland ranks 212th out of 240 countries and territories for its “biodiversity intactness”. There should be so much more life and nature in Scotland, and we want to help bring it back.

What would you have done if you hadn’t gone down this path?

I would secretly love to be an explorer or mountaineer.

Rory Fyfe.

Where in the world are you happiest?

At home in Kinkell.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Everywhere! The hills, Torridon, anywhere on the west coast, the Scots pine forests in the Cairngorms, the far north-west. I love to head off in my campervan whenever I get the chance, come rain, hail, snow, sleet, gales or sunshine.

The A896 road to Torridon at Tornapress near Kishorn in Wester Ross.

Last book you read?

Wilding by Isabella Tree – again!

Music you listen to in the car?

Nothing – I love the silence.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My wife and kids, then my climbing gear.

Stunning Kinkell Byre.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Build an amazing new sustainable and luxury bridal lodge for the wedding venue using all the latest technology for sustainable buildings with low environmental impact.

Favourite holiday destination?

West coast of Scotland.

What makes you happy?

Family, friends, running in the hills.

What makes you sad?

The horrific inequality, suffering and destruction that still goes on around the world, which really should be within human capabilities to eradicate.

Kinkell Byre near St Andrews.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I told my wife we’d get married and have babies the second time I met her. She thought I was nuts!

What was the first album you ever bought?

Now 11.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

A friend told me it takes a dreamer’s heart to create a vision, but a warrior’s spirit to bring it to life.

What do you do to unwind?

Run, walk, swim, read a book, play board games with the kids, perhaps with the odd can of craft ale.

Biggest regret?

No regrets – just keep moving forward. What happens, happens – don’t dwell on it, just keep doing the best you can.

What or who are you proudest of?

My family – parents, sisters, kids and wife – and especially watching the kids grow into independent individuals carving out their own way forward to contribute to our world.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Never be afraid to imagine a better future – you can make it happen.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

A 10-day silent mediation retreat, which was much harder than running 50km over and around Ben Nevis!

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I’m a trained mountain leader, so better suited to saving lives in the hills, but I’d do my best.

  • For more information about Kinkell Byre, click here.