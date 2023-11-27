Brighten up the holiday season for someone special this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home News

Brighten up the holiday season for someone special this Christmas

Don't miss the Celebration Star on display in Kirkcaldy this December

In partnership with LinkLiving
Celebration star on the side of a building by LinkLiving.
Add some sparkle to the season with LinkLiving

Feeling ready for Christmas? The shopping may be done, the halls may be decked – but do you have the perfect gift for someone special in your life? This holiday season, why not give a new type of gift and celebrate someone who deserves it with a contribution towards the Celebration Star.

Sponsor the Sparkle by LinkLiving

Helping individuals across Scotland, LinkLiving helps people to recover from the negative impacts of trauma and disadvantage. Hoping to spread some cheer this holiday season, the charity is  campaigning to lift up members of the community and shine a light on those who could use a little extra Christmas sparkle this festive season.

 

 

“Passionate about the importance of having a sense of belonging”

LinkLiving has provided specialist services in central Scotland to support mental health for over 20 years. It focuses on homelessness prevention, independent living, and inclusion by helping people develop personal resilience, practical and emotional skills. The charity also enables individuals to gain the experience needed to successfully manage key transitions in life and adulthood, like moving on from homelessness, moving into one’s own tenancy and joining a course or starting a job.

Sarah Smith, chief executive officer, described how this charity focuses on people and community: “We are passionate about the importance of having a sense of belonging– whether that’s within families, friendships, workplace, education or communities. We work to ensure that the people we support have the opportunities to achieve this.”

And this year, LinkLiving is offering the people of Fife a chance to celebrate someone special in their own lives with the Celebration Star.

Shine a light with LinkLiving’s Celebration Star

The Celebration Star by LinkLiving on display in Kirkcaldy.
Add sparkle to the lives of people who have been affected by trauma and disadvantage this Christmas with a contribution towards LinkLiving’s Celebration Star.

As part of LinkLiving’s Sponsor The Sparkle campaign this Christmas LinkLiving is placing a Celebration Star on the beautiful West Bridge Mill centre in Kirkcaldy.

This is a chance to make a donation and contribution towards the Celebration Star to honour someone special in your life. Whether that’s toasting a milestone, recognising an achievement or paying respects to someone who has passed away, the Celebration Star will shine bright on display from 1 December – early January.

Making a donation and contributing towards the Celebration Star makes for the perfect Christmas gift too. Why not surprise a family member or friend with a dedication – just imagine the delight and surprise on their face when they see the Celebration Star twinkling in the night sky!

Every donation will help improve the lives of the people that LinkLiving supports who have been affected by trauma and disadvantage.

Sarah said: “The last few years have been incredibly tough for everyone. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things are getting any easier. Although times are hard, you can make a real difference by brightening up somebody’s life by Sponsoring the Sparkle. This is a gesture that will mean so much to the people LinkLiving supports, and also acknowledges the work LinkLiving does which is so vital to many people in Fife. So, I would urge you to come forward and brighten up someone’s Christmas through Sponsor the Sparkle.”

So when you’re trying to decide what perfect gift for someone special this Christmas, why not make a donation to LinkLiving and dedicate the Celebration Star? And throughout December, wrap up warm, grab the shining star in your life, and surprise them with the Celebration Star for all to see. What better way to add some sparkle to the holiday season?

Discover more about LinkLiving and the Celebration Star Appeal this season, and shine a light on someone who deserves a bit of sparkle.