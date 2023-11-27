Brighten up the holiday season for someone special this Christmas

Feeling ready for Christmas? The shopping may be done, the halls may be decked – but do you have the perfect gift for someone special in your life? This holiday season, why not give a new type of gift and celebrate someone who deserves it with a contribution towards the Celebration Star.

Sponsor the Sparkle by LinkLiving

Helping individuals across Scotland, LinkLiving helps people to recover from the negative impacts of trauma and disadvantage. Hoping to spread some cheer this holiday season, the charity is campaigning to lift up members of the community and shine a light on those who could use a little extra Christmas sparkle this festive season.

“Passionate about the importance of having a sense of belonging”

LinkLiving has provided specialist services in central Scotland to support mental health for over 20 years. It focuses on homelessness prevention, independent living, and inclusion by helping people develop personal resilience, practical and emotional skills. The charity also enables individuals to gain the experience needed to successfully manage key transitions in life and adulthood, like moving on from homelessness, moving into one’s own tenancy and joining a course or starting a job.

Sarah Smith, chief executive officer, described how this charity focuses on people and community: “We are passionate about the importance of having a sense of belonging– whether that’s within families, friendships, workplace, education or communities. We work to ensure that the people we support have the opportunities to achieve this.”

And this year, LinkLiving is offering the people of Fife a chance to celebrate someone special in their own lives with the Celebration Star.

Shine a light with LinkLiving’s Celebration Star

As part of LinkLiving’s Sponsor The Sparkle campaign this Christmas LinkLiving is placing a Celebration Star on the beautiful West Bridge Mill centre in Kirkcaldy.

This is a chance to make a donation and contribution towards the Celebration Star to honour someone special in your life. Whether that’s toasting a milestone, recognising an achievement or paying respects to someone who has passed away, the Celebration Star will shine bright on display from 1 December – early January.

Making a donation and contributing towards the Celebration Star makes for the perfect Christmas gift too. Why not surprise a family member or friend with a dedication – just imagine the delight and surprise on their face when they see the Celebration Star twinkling in the night sky!

Every donation will help improve the lives of the people that LinkLiving supports who have been affected by trauma and disadvantage.

Sarah said: “The last few years have been incredibly tough for everyone. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things are getting any easier. Although times are hard, you can make a real difference by brightening up somebody’s life by Sponsoring the Sparkle. This is a gesture that will mean so much to the people LinkLiving supports, and also acknowledges the work LinkLiving does which is so vital to many people in Fife. So, I would urge you to come forward and brighten up someone’s Christmas through Sponsor the Sparkle.”

So when you’re trying to decide what perfect gift for someone special this Christmas, why not make a donation to LinkLiving and dedicate the Celebration Star? And throughout December, wrap up warm, grab the shining star in your life, and surprise them with the Celebration Star for all to see. What better way to add some sparkle to the holiday season?

Discover more about LinkLiving and the Celebration Star Appeal this season, and shine a light on someone who deserves a bit of sparkle.