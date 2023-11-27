Dundee drinks firm 71 Brewing to open new Perth Road restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee drinks firm 71 Brewing to open new Perth Road restaurant

The boss of 71 Brewing hopes its latest venture will help breathe new life into the city's cultural offering.

By Gavin Harper
71 Brewing director Duncan Alexander, head chef Barbara Sainti food and beveridge Manager Chris Symonds at The Maker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
71 Brewing director Duncan Alexander, head chef Barbara Sainti food and beveridge Manager Chris Symonds at The Maker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee beer company 71 Brewing will open a new bar and restaurant in the city this week.

The premises, formerly the Hunter S Thompson, has been transformed thanks to a six-figure investment and will offcially open as The Maker on Thursday.

Duncan Alexander, managing director of 71 Brewing, said the business had long planned a Perth Road venue.

He said: “It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for a while – probably since we started the brewery seven years ago.

“We actually looked at this site about four years ago, but we decided not to go for it, and with hindsight I’m glad we made that decision.

“This time it felt right and things were in the right place for us.

“We’re trying to offer good quality food and a nice ambient bar. We feel there’s a bit of a gap in the market for midweek easy dining but still with that higher quality.

“Beer is a focus for us, but we’re not pitching it as a taproom.”

Six-figure investment in new restaurant

Duncan said the refurbishment work had been ongoing for about two months.

He added: “The ideas we had when we went into the project, we threw most of them out the window when we got in and had a look at some of the original features.

“It’s been remarkably quick from when we got the keys to going live.”

Inside The Maker on Dundee’s Perth Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Inside The Maker, the new bar from 71 Brewing which opens this week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He’s looking forward to opening the doors this week.

“We are really excited about it – we feel there’s a need for that midweek dining offer.

“We are pitching it above pub grub, but it’s not fine dining either.”

Duncan says he hopes it helps breathe new life into Perth Road.

“When I was growing up, it was always the place to go for a drink. Over the years the centre of activity has moved away.

“We can see a bit of a resurgence there and hopefully we can be part of it.”

Plans to transform 71 Brewing base

Duncan previously outlined plans to create a multi-purpose arts and educational space at the company’s base on Bellfield Street.

Work on the ambitious project that will transform the upper floors of the the former Blackness Iron Works is now under way.

Duncan hopes it will be completed in the spring.

“We see quite a few gaps in the cultural offering in Dundee at the moment.

“That’s part of the vision of where 71 Brewing wants to go is to help broaden that offering.

“We can’t do it on our own but we can be part of it. For us it’s about more than just opening a bar.

More from Business

Metro Bank’s shareholders have approved a funding package worth £925 million (Laura Lean/PA)
Metro Bank shareholders approve rescue deal in crunch vote
MusicMagpie has seen its shares slump after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over the refurbished electronics retailer (Nick Lylak/Alamy/PA)
BT backs out of musicMagpie takeover talks
The deal will be put to union members (PA)
Consultants reach deal with the Government which ‘could end strikes’
The boss of Santander said it was good news for the industry (Brian Capon/British Bankers’ Association/PA)
Santander boss says scrapping UK bankers’ bonus cap ‘good news’ for industry
Smiths Interconnect has won £2m funding. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Smiths Interconnect: Dundee space firm wins £2m funding
Angie Lee
How the Royal Bank of Scotland can help your business grow
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and the Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron (Frank Augstein/PA)
UK-China relationship now different from Cameron’s ‘golden era’, says Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers the keynote speech at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace (PA)
Sunak praises ‘highly skilled’ immigrant business chiefs at investment summit
An employee working on a conveyor belt machine. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
New future for Fife firm after acquisition from liquidation
The existing Dr Noodles branch on Nethergate in Dundee.
Fast food chain Dr Noodles plans new Broughty Ferry takeaway

Conversation