Dundee drinks firm 71 Brewing to open new Perth Road restaurant

Dundee beer company 71 Brewing will open a new bar and restaurant in the city this week.

The premises, formerly the Hunter S Thompson, has been transformed thanks to a six-figure investment and will offcially open as The Maker on Thursday.

Duncan Alexander, managing director of 71 Brewing, said the business had long planned a Perth Road venue.

He said: “It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for a while – probably since we started the brewery seven years ago.

“We actually looked at this site about four years ago, but we decided not to go for it, and with hindsight I’m glad we made that decision.

“This time it felt right and things were in the right place for us.

“We’re trying to offer good quality food and a nice ambient bar. We feel there’s a bit of a gap in the market for midweek easy dining but still with that higher quality.

“Beer is a focus for us, but we’re not pitching it as a taproom.”

Six-figure investment in new restaurant

Duncan said the refurbishment work had been ongoing for about two months.

He added: “The ideas we had when we went into the project, we threw most of them out the window when we got in and had a look at some of the original features.

“It’s been remarkably quick from when we got the keys to going live.”

He’s looking forward to opening the doors this week.

“We are really excited about it – we feel there’s a need for that midweek dining offer.

“We are pitching it above pub grub, but it’s not fine dining either.”

Duncan says he hopes it helps breathe new life into Perth Road.

“When I was growing up, it was always the place to go for a drink. Over the years the centre of activity has moved away.

“We can see a bit of a resurgence there and hopefully we can be part of it.”

Plans to transform 71 Brewing base

Duncan previously outlined plans to create a multi-purpose arts and educational space at the company’s base on Bellfield Street.

Work on the ambitious project that will transform the upper floors of the the former Blackness Iron Works is now under way.

Duncan hopes it will be completed in the spring.

“We see quite a few gaps in the cultural offering in Dundee at the moment.

“That’s part of the vision of where 71 Brewing wants to go is to help broaden that offering.

“We can’t do it on our own but we can be part of it. For us it’s about more than just opening a bar.