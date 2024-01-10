Callander chip shop adds Indian food as new menu revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander chip shop adds Indian food as new menu revealed

A new Indian takeaway is now operating in the Stirlingshire town.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The Frying Dutchman Café, Callander.
Callander's Frying Dutchman Café is now serving Indian takeaway food. Image: Google Street View

A Callander cafe has become one of the only outlets in the town serving Indian food.

The Frying Dutchman Cafe has added an Indian takeaway to its current offering of fish and chips.

On Wednesday it launched the Shahi Tandoori Kitchen, which has a range of dishes from the Indian subcontinent.

These include korma, masala, balti and bhuna curries – all costing £11.95.

There is currently no dedicated Indian restaurant in the Stirlingshire town after the closure of a previous eatery on Main Street.

New Indian takeaway in Callander

On Tuesday, locals were given a sneak preview of the Indian menu.

Shahi Tandoori Kitchen menu at Frying Dutchman in Callander.
The menu for Shahi Tandoori, which is operated out of the Frying Dutchman Café. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

One posted on the Callander Chit-Chat Facebook page: “Went yesterday for tasting menu there.

“Food is absolutely fantastic. Highly recommended for Indian food lovers.”

It is less than two years since the Frying Dutchman replaced Mhor Fish, whose owners run a bakery in the town and a pub/motel in Balquhidder.

The cafe has an eat-in section for fish and chips, as well as a takeaway.

Owner Faizan Minhaf said Shahi Tandoori Kitchen will operate only as a takeaway, for the moment at least.

He said: “I am from Pakistan and this is the same kind of food we have there.

“People who gave it a try on Tuesday seemed to like it.”

Conversation