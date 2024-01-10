Callander chip shop adds Indian food as new menu revealed

A Callander cafe has become one of the only outlets in the town serving Indian food.

The Frying Dutchman Cafe has added an Indian takeaway to its current offering of fish and chips.

On Wednesday it launched the Shahi Tandoori Kitchen, which has a range of dishes from the Indian subcontinent.

These include korma, masala, balti and bhuna curries – all costing £11.95.

There is currently no dedicated Indian restaurant in the Stirlingshire town after the closure of a previous eatery on Main Street.

New Indian takeaway in Callander

On Tuesday, locals were given a sneak preview of the Indian menu.

One posted on the Callander Chit-Chat Facebook page: “Went yesterday for tasting menu there.

“Food is absolutely fantastic. Highly recommended for Indian food lovers.”

It is less than two years since the Frying Dutchman replaced Mhor Fish, whose owners run a bakery in the town and a pub/motel in Balquhidder.

The cafe has an eat-in section for fish and chips, as well as a takeaway.

Owner Faizan Minhaf said Shahi Tandoori Kitchen will operate only as a takeaway, for the moment at least.

He said: “I am from Pakistan and this is the same kind of food we have there.

“People who gave it a try on Tuesday seemed to like it.”