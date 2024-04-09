Cat dies after being shot by air weapon in Bridge of Allan

A cat has died after it was shot with what is believed to be an air weapon in Bridge of Allan.

The feline was found at around midday on Friday in the Hopetoun Drive area of the town.

It was taken to a vet for treatment but later died.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “This was a sickening act that caused the death of a family pet and our thoughts are with the cat’s owners.

“Cats are legally protected from cruelty and this offence potentially also breaches the terms of being a licenced weapon holder so it is vital that we find who was responsible.

“We are asking anyone with information that could help us trace the person responsible to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with information about any other similar incidents in the area.”

Those who can help have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1815 of Sunday April 7.