Motorcylist dies and second fighting for life in Ninewells Hospital after Stirlingshire crash

A motorcyclist has died and another is fighting for his life in Ninewells Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Stirlingshire.

A Triumph Tiger, Suzuki GSXR and Toyota Yaris were involved in a collision on the A85 in Glen Ogle.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5.30pm on Sunday, May 5.

The 50-year-old male driver of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old driver of the Triumph was airlifted to Ninewells in Dundee, where staff described his condition as critical.

The male driver of the Yaris and his passenger were uninjured.

Police closed the road for more than 10 hours as they probed after the crash.

Appeal for dashcam footage after A85 crash

Now, officers are appealing for information as they continue their investigation.

Road policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.