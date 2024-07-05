Arbroath partnership with ESP Group sees Gayfield stand renamed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath partnership with ESP Group sees Gayfield stand renamed

The Red Lichties have announced a partnership with the contact centre group

By Paul Malik
The ESP team with Arbroath FC representatives at Gayfield at the recent match against Dundee FC, where the new ESP Enclosure partnership was unveiled. Image: DLR Media
Arbroath Football Club have announced a partnership with the ESP Group which will see Gayfield Park’s East Stand renamed.

The terrace will now be known as the ESP Group Enclosure and follows the naming of the stadium’s Main Stand being named after St Andrews brewery CoelBrew last year.

Arbroath will play in SPFL League One this season, after Jim McIntyre’s team were relegated from the Championship.

The Smokies spent five years in Scotland’s second tier, having been promoted in 2019.

Arbroath Mascot Smokie Joe at Gayfield Park Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

The ESP Group is the parent company of contact centre Journeycall, which is based in the Angus town.

And ESP will also become a principle and official season ticket partner with the club for the 2024-25 campaign.

Arbroath welcomes ESP Group deal

Paul Reid, CEO at Arbroath FC, said the arrangement would allow the club to collect valuable data from fans which would go toward improving club development.

He said: “To attract The ESP Group to partner the club is a major step forward for us.

“They are one of the biggest and most successful brands based in Arbroath and it is important we align ourselves with companies like this to collaborate, learn and develop together.

.Arbroath FC CEO Paul Reid. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I would like to personally thank them for the wonderful support shown in believing in our vision going forward.

“We aim to work closely in developing many ideas we have to communicate and collect data which will benefit our customer base.

“I am delighted we have been able to attract such a partner to Arbroath FC and it really is a sign of intent from ourselves, that they join our successful partnership family on our continued development.”

ESP Group excited for partnership

Theresa Lawson, ESP Group CEO attended a recent pre-season game between Arbroath and Dundee, where the enclosure renaming announcement was unveiled.

She said:  “We are incredibly excited to partner with Arbroath Football Club for the upcoming season.

Theresa Lawson, ESP Group CEO. Image: ESP Group.

“As a company deeply rooted in Arbroath, we take immense pride in supporting our local community and contributing to its growth and success.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us, reflecting our shared values of teamwork, dedication, and striving for excellence.

“We look forward to cheering on Arbroath FC and celebrating their successes in the new season.”

Conversation