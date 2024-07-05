Arbroath partnership with ESP Group sees Gayfield stand renamed

Arbroath Football Club have announced a partnership with the ESP Group which will see Gayfield Park’s East Stand renamed.

The terrace will now be known as the ESP Group Enclosure and follows the naming of the stadium’s Main Stand being named after St Andrews brewery CoelBrew last year.

Arbroath will play in SPFL League One this season, after Jim McIntyre’s team were relegated from the Championship.

The Smokies spent five years in Scotland’s second tier, having been promoted in 2019.

The ESP Group is the parent company of contact centre Journeycall, which is based in the Angus town.

And ESP will also become a principle and official season ticket partner with the club for the 2024-25 campaign.

Arbroath welcomes ESP Group deal

Paul Reid, CEO at Arbroath FC, said the arrangement would allow the club to collect valuable data from fans which would go toward improving club development.

He said: “To attract The ESP Group to partner the club is a major step forward for us.

“They are one of the biggest and most successful brands based in Arbroath and it is important we align ourselves with companies like this to collaborate, learn and develop together.

“I would like to personally thank them for the wonderful support shown in believing in our vision going forward.

“We aim to work closely in developing many ideas we have to communicate and collect data which will benefit our customer base.

“I am delighted we have been able to attract such a partner to Arbroath FC and it really is a sign of intent from ourselves, that they join our successful partnership family on our continued development.”

ESP Group excited for partnership

Theresa Lawson, ESP Group CEO attended a recent pre-season game between Arbroath and Dundee, where the enclosure renaming announcement was unveiled.

She said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Arbroath Football Club for the upcoming season.

“As a company deeply rooted in Arbroath, we take immense pride in supporting our local community and contributing to its growth and success.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us, reflecting our shared values of teamwork, dedication, and striving for excellence.

“We look forward to cheering on Arbroath FC and celebrating their successes in the new season.”