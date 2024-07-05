Former St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan signs for Livingston

Livingston have signed former St Johnstone defender, Ryan McGowan, on a two-year deal.

The Australian international parted company with Saints after helping keep them in the Premiership, and had several second tier sides keen on snapping him up.

Apart from a spell when he was put on the transfer list by then manager, Steven MacLean, McGowan was a regular during his two seasons at McDiarmid Park and a fans’ favourite.

In the middle of the 2022/23 campaign he was in contention for Qatar World Cup selection.

Saints boss, Craig Levein, is making big changes in defence.

McGowan, Andy Considine, Liam Gordon, Tony Gallacher, Callum Booth and Luke Robinson have all moved on while Jack Sanders has been signed from Kilmarnock, with Notts County centre-half, Kyle Cameron, is a transfer target and young Ghana under-20 international, Aaron Essel is also close to signing.