News

‘Fantastic’ Callander comic store to close

A "mentorship" has been offered to a potential new owner.

By Stephen Eighteen
Karnak Comics in Callander
Karnak Comics is set to close after five years on Callander's Main Street. Image: Google Street View

Residents and customers have reacted to the closure of a popular comic store in Callander.

Karnak Comics has announced it will shut its premises after five years on Main Street.

The owner has offered “mentorship” to an interested entrepreneur keen on taking over the business.

Karnak Comics is closing its doors after five incredible years,” said a statement from the shop.

“We’ve had an amazing time sharing our love for pop culture with all of you, and we want to thank everyone for their support and enthusiasm.

“The shop will remain open as usual until at least September, so please pop in and pick up some cool stuff before it’s gone for good.”

Sadness over closure of Callander shop

Users of Facebook and Instagram, where the announcement was shared, were saddened by the news.

Matt, who goes by nichi_ei, wrote on Instagram: “Sorry to hear that. It’s been a fantastic thing for Callander. Good luck with whatever you do next.”

Johnandrachelb posted: “So sad to see this! Our favourite place to visit in Scotland and loved supporting this shop as it’s such a great shop! Good luck in your new venture!”

Trossachs Vinyl wrote on Facebook: “Sad to see you close! It’s been great to have vinyl on sale in Callander!”

Adam John McClymont added: “Oh no. Please someone take over that have the same passion and enthusiasm as you. Shops like this are so scarce in Scotland.”

New owner sought for Karnak Comics

The statement added that the soon-to-be-vacant shop presented a “fantastic opportunity” for a new owner.

“We’re moving on to explore a new venture, but before we do, we want to pass the torch,” it continued.

“Karnak Comics is up for sale, offering a fantastic opportunity for someone to take over an established and successful business in a busy tourist spot with loads of room for growth.

“Whether you’re passionate about pop culture or just looking for a new adventure, this turnkey business could be the perfect fit.

“We’re offering mentorship to help you get started.

“If you’ve ever wanted to run your own shop now’s your chance, so get in touch asap!”

This invitation was endorsed by Facebook user Eleanor Murray, who posted: “It is a fantastic shop.

“I will pop down soon to hear all your plans. The shop is a great opportunity for someone.”

