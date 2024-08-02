Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals plan to build on fan feelgood factor ahead of derby Premiership kick-off

Dundee want to build on their relationship with supporters this season says manager Tony Docherty.

A win in Sunday’s derby would do just that on the short-term.

Long-term, though, the Dens boss sees the interaction between the team and the stands as an important part of any success.

On the pitch, Docherty wants to improve on his first season. But those are not the only considerations ahead of the Premiership kick off this weekend.

“We have objectives for the season,” Docherty said.

“There are two cup competitions. We want to do well in them and also in the league.

“The first thing is to secure our Premiership status is the first objective along with developing our relationship with the fanbase.

“That was a really big part of last year.

“The type of players we have brought in will excite the fans and we are looking to develop that relationship between the team and the fans.”

Embrace

Docherty also insists his staff and his players will “embrace” everything about the derby as he bids to kick off the campaign with a major scalp.

“There is a real excitement,” he added.

“I have lived in the city for 20 years now and I get the pulse of the city.

“It is brilliant for Scottish football and Dundee to have the derby back.

“There is a buzz because we have had such a good league cup campaign.

“It is two institutions – two big football clubs, with their history.

“Just a few weeks ago I was driving into work when the Euros were on and everybody was talking about the derby being the opening game in Scotland.

“It also brings massive exposure and we will embrace that.”