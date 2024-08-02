Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals plan to build on fan feelgood factor ahead of derby Premiership kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals plan to build on fan feelgood factor ahead of derby Premiership kick-off

The Dark Blues head to rivals Dundee United on Sunday to get their league campaign under way.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans on the final day of last season. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee want to build on their relationship with supporters this season says manager Tony Docherty.

A win in Sunday’s derby would do just that on the short-term.

Long-term, though, the Dens boss sees the interaction between the team and the stands as an important part of any success.

On the pitch, Docherty wants to improve on his first season. But those are not the only considerations ahead of the Premiership kick off this weekend.

“We have objectives for the season,” Docherty said.

Ethan Ingram, Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden terrorised the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee smashed in 18 goals in their Premier Sports Cup campaign. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There are two cup competitions. We want to do well in them and also in the league.

“The first thing is to secure our Premiership status is the first objective along with developing our relationship with the fanbase.

“That was a really big part of last year.

“The type of players we have brought in will excite the fans and we are looking to develop that relationship between the team and the fans.”

Embrace

Docherty also insists his staff and his players will “embrace” everything about the derby as he bids to kick off the campaign with a major scalp.

“There is a real excitement,” he added.

“I have lived in the city for 20 years now and I get the pulse of the city.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans cheer on their side. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“It is brilliant for Scottish football and Dundee to have the derby back.

“There is a buzz because we have had such a good league cup campaign.

“It is two institutions – two big football clubs, with their history.

“Just a few weeks ago I was driving into work when the Euros were on and everybody was talking about the derby being the opening game in Scotland.

“It also brings massive exposure and we will embrace that.”

Conversation