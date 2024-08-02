Friarton Bridge drivers face overnight diversion through Perth as contraflow ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Friarton Bridge drivers face overnight diversion through Perth as contraflow ends

Drivers faced queues of 30 minutes during the contraflow.

By Kieran Webster
Roadworks on the M90 Friarton Bridge.
Roadworks on the M90 Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers using the M90 Friarton Bridge face overnight diversions through Perth as contraflow works end.

A southbound carriageway closure is planned on Friday night between midnight and 6am on Saturday.

During the works, all traffic will be diverted through Perth city centre.

The exact route has not been confirmed.

Traffic on the A90 during roadworks on the Friarton Bridge.
Traffic during roadworks on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It comes after lane closures caused disruption while Amey undertook safety works on the bridge after reports of concrete deterioration.

Drivers faced delays of up to half an hour during the contraflow.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is now undertaking further tests to inform a program of future maintenance on the bridge.

So far during the works, a supplementary barrier system has been installed to provide extra protection to the bridge parapet.

Drivers faced queues of 30 minutes during the contraflow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Amey spokesperson said: “Due to the urgency in assessing the issues we were unable to provide advanced notice of the necessary traffic management.

“We thank road users and the local community for their understanding while this work was undertaken and apologise for any delays which may have been experienced.

“Although there will be a requirement for further maintenance, the activities completed over this past week will allow us to maintain traffic flow in both directions.

“Any future work will be planned to minimise disruption to motorists as much as possible.”

