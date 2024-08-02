Storm Babet repair to 240-year-old Angus bridge bigger task than first feared

Engineers say a Storm Babet repair job on a 240-year-old Angus bridge is a bigger challenge than originally thought.

And it looks like Bridge of Dun near Montrose will remain closed beyond the first anniversary of the devastating event.

The force of the River South Esk punched a massive hole in the A-listed bridge.

It crosses the river between Barnhead and Bridge of Dun station, operated by the popular Caledonian Railway.

Repair work has been progressing well.

In May, drone footage revealed the extent of the reconstruction project.

But the latest update from Angus Council has confirmed the storm’s impact was greater than initially feared.

“The collapse was due to foundation failure; therefore, this needs significant attention as part of the rebuild,” said the council.

Preservation work on Bridge of Dun

“As a Grade A listed bridge, we are preserving the original stonework, meaning the bridge will look the same when rebuilt,” it added.

“All of the unstable parts have been carefully taken down, cleaned and sorted ready to be rebuilt.

“We’ve managed to preserve the south face of the bridge and this is currently safely propped.”

And they hope to lodge an application for listed building planning consent soon.

But engineering consultants say they need to dig deeper to finalise the repair strategy.

“Detailed ground investigations have identified poor sub-surface conditions,” the council added.

“We need further ground investigations by specialist contractors to advise on a potential design for ground improvement.

“Due to the need for these additional investigations, we are unable to give a clear timeline for when all the work will be complete.”

Locals and road users have been thanked for their “patience and understanding as we work on this complex project”.

The engineering implications are likely to add to the final cost of the bridge repair.

The council has already received almost £7 million of Bellwin scheme cash to tackle Storm Babet repairs.

However, the final damage bill could run significantly higher.

And a report is due to come forward in October on the future of around 60 council houses in Brechin which tenants have not been able to return to.