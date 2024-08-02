Storm Babet repair to 240-year-old Angus bridge bigger task than first feared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet repair to 240-year-old Angus bridge bigger task than first feared

Bridge of Dun has been closed since last October's storm washed away part of the historic structure over the River South Esk.

By Graham Brown
An aerial view showing progress on the Bridge of Dun repair. Image: Angus Council
An aerial view showing progress on the Bridge of Dun repair. Image: Angus Council

Engineers say a Storm Babet repair job on a 240-year-old Angus bridge is a bigger challenge than originally thought.

And it looks like Bridge of Dun near Montrose will remain closed beyond the first anniversary of the devastating event.

The force of the River South Esk punched a massive hole in the A-listed bridge.

Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

It crosses the river between Barnhead and Bridge of Dun station, operated by the popular Caledonian Railway.

Repair work has been progressing well.

In May, drone footage revealed the extent of the reconstruction project.

But the latest update from Angus Council has confirmed the storm’s impact was greater than initially feared.

“The collapse was due to foundation failure; therefore, this needs significant attention as part of the rebuild,” said the council.

Preservation work on Bridge of Dun

“As a Grade A listed bridge, we are preserving the original stonework, meaning the bridge will look the same when rebuilt,” it added.

“All of the unstable parts have been carefully taken down, cleaned and sorted ready to be rebuilt.

“We’ve managed to preserve the south face of the bridge and this is currently safely propped.”

And they hope to lodge an application for listed building planning consent soon.

But engineering consultants say they need to dig deeper to finalise the repair strategy.

Repair work at Bridge of Dun near Montrose.
Supports prop up one of the arches on Bridge of Dun. Image: Angus Council

“Detailed ground investigations have identified poor sub-surface conditions,” the council added.

“We need further ground investigations by specialist contractors to advise on a potential design for ground improvement.

“Due to the need for these additional investigations, we are unable to give a clear timeline for when all the work will be complete.”

Locals and road users have been thanked for their “patience and understanding as we work on this complex project”.

The engineering implications are likely to add to the final cost of the bridge repair.

The council has already received almost £7 million of Bellwin scheme cash to tackle Storm Babet repairs.

However, the final damage bill could run significantly higher.

And a report is due to come forward in October on the future of around 60 council houses in Brechin which tenants have not been able to return to.

 

Conversation