Raith Rovers 2024/25 season preview: Transfer business, key man and Championship predictions

Hope was the order of the day for Raith Rovers 12 months ago following the arrival of new owners and a fresh approach.

The Stark’s Park club as a whole was reinvigorated by the takeover, a feeling that was helped enormously by the campaign on the pitch.

Their title challenge to Dundee United faltered down the home straight, but there was still pride at what was achieved.

In plenty of other seasons, Raith’s 20 wins and 69 points would have been enough to top the division and reach the Premiership.

Instead, spurred on by the pain of their play-off hammering from Ross County, they are aiming to go one better this term.

Courier Sport takes a look at the 2024/25 season ahead of Saturday’s tricky opening fixture against bogey team Airdrie.

Transfer business assessed

Chief executive Andy Barrowman has confirmed they are not yet finished, but Raith have impressed once more with their recruitment.

With the likably persistent John Potter leading the charge from his technical director role, Rovers have landed some eye-catching signings this summer.

Lewis Stevenson has been a long-term target of his hometown team but, at 36, has already proven in the games he has played what an asset he will be.

Stevenson’s former Hibernian team-mate, Paul Hanlon, was another enticed to Kirkcaldy in the face of competition from elsewhere.

Unfortunately, his start to life at the club has been blighted by injury but his experience and top-flight knowhow could be crucial.

And in Callum Fordyce, Raith have someone who has spent the last two years as an assistant manager as well as a player.

Having been on loan from Dundee last season, Shaun Byrne may not feel as much like a new player, but he was another who turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to commit to Rovers.

At the other end of the age scale, talented teenagers Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu have brought plenty of energy, enthusiasm and promise.

And, having started his career at Southampton before returning to Dundee United, Kieran Freeman looks like an astute piece of business for the right-back berth.

However, as much as the new recruits have brought a freshness to the Rovers squad, those handed contract extensions will have pleased as many supporters.

Hanging on to fans’ favourite Dylan Easton, stalwart Ross Matthews in his testimonial year, and versatile defender Liam Dick makes it a satisfying summer for Raith.

Key man

Raith identified the need for more experience and defensive improvements after falling short last term.

The size and physicality of County in the Premiership play-off final, particularly in the 4-0 second-leg defeat in Dingwall, was an eye-opener for many.

Rovers simply could not cope, and that’s where Hanlon and Fordyce come in, coupled with the robust presence of Euan Murray.

Boss Ian Murray will be hopeful the defensive fortitude his team showed in finishing last season with four consecutive clean sheets in the league can be repeated.

Having said all that, Raith’s biggest strength of late has been in attack.

Murray again has options to change up his front four, with Gibson adding pace and penetration to Dylan Easton, Aidan Connolly and Josh Mullin on the flanks.

Easton, in particular, has returned looking fit and determined and he will be crucial to success again.

However, if pre-season and the Premier Sports Cup campaign has done anything, it has highlighted the importance of Lewis Vaughan.

Top scorer in 2023/24 with 19 goals from the most consistent run of his injury-blighted career, the 28-year-old has been absent with a groin problem and been sorely missed.

Rovers will be hoping their star turn can be available as much as possible this season and prove their promotion hero.

Where can they strengthen?

Boss Murray has been clear on what he is still looking for.

Another attacker is on the Raith manager’s shopping list and it is easy to see why.

It was the area he wanted to strengthen in January when Zak Rudden was brought in on loan from Dundee. And central striker remains a position earmarked for recruitment.

Jack Hamilton is currently the only target man and, whilst Callum Smith has already proven his worth leading the line this summer, competition there is needed.

The flanks appear well served, as is the number ten role, where Vaughan, Easton, Smith and Sam Stanton can all thrive.

The other gap in Murray’s eyes appears to be in defence.

Without Euan Murray and Hanlon against Hamilton in the final cup game, Liam Dick filled in at centre-half.

He is adaptable enough to do just that, but will be needed to give an option in his preferred left-back role.

And whilst Fordyce and Matthews can both move into right-back if needed, that is another area of mild concern.

If Rovers can find a right-sided defender capable of playing both full-back and centre-half then that might be ideal.

Those appear priorities. But, beyond that, Barrowman insists they are not closed to any other potential signings that may emerge.

Predicted finish

Murray has already stated he believes this season’s Championship will be harder than last term’s.

There is no team with the kind of commanding budget Dundee United enjoyed.

But that appears to have encouraged some clubs to see an opportunity to shoot for promotion and they have invested accordingly.

A part-time team in Arbroath and a cash-strapped one in Inverness Caley Thistle have been replaced by an impressive-looking Falkirk and a Hamilton Accies who, before reported cash issues emerged, had recruited well.

Airdrie, Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park will all fancy their chances of taking top spot.

But Raith will be determined to prove last season was not a flash in the pan and that they can go one better this time round.

It looks like being extremely tight and competitive but maybe, just maybe, they can learn from being pipped by United and make it back to the Premier for the first time in nearly three decades.