Drivers face delays at Dundee Waterfront as bus breaks down

Drivers faced delays at Dundee Waterfront due to a broken-down bus on Friday.

Traffic was queued back along East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft at around 1pm after the Stagecoach bus broke down near City Quay.

One passer-by said the queue on East Dock Street stretched past Gallagher Retail Park.

He said: “Traffic is pretty backed up around the Olympia.

“There are long queues along East Marketgait, Blackscroft and East Dock Street past the retail park.

“It looks to have been caused by a broken-down bus which is blocking the inside lane.

“Police and a maintenance van are at the scene.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.

The queues had largely cleared by 3pm.

It is the second time drivers have faced long delays in the area after tailbacks more than an hour long on Wednesday.

There have also been issues with traffic and parking at the new M&S at Gallagher Retail Park.