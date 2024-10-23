Get that feel good factor and team up with Fife Voluntary Action

We’re all looking for that feel-good factor: the warm and rewarding feeling you get when you reach out and help others in your community. And what better way to make a difference than by choosing to sign up as a volunteer with Five Voluntary Action (FVA).

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Changing lives across Fife: what is FVA?

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) offers support and resources to help people find the right volunteer opportunity that suits their lifestyle. The team at FVA connects individuals with organisations in the volunteering sector across Fife, helping people change lives and truly make a difference.

This October 2024, Fife Voluntary Action launched the Volunteering for Fife campaign and is calling on more people to sign up and feel the incredible benefits of being a volunteer.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA says “Numbers of volunteers have dropped across Fife, as it has across Scotland, since the pandemic and it’s been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis. Our team has a great track record in supporting people into rewarding, enjoyable volunteering opportunities, taking into account their training needs, ensuring expenses are paid and much more.”

So, why should you volunteer with FVA? There are many reasons, such as:

A chance to meet and connect with new people. While volunteering, you’ll meet people from all different backgrounds and circumstances, united by a shared desire to help others and make a difference.

You’ll gain a sense of achievement knowing that the time and effort you put in, no matter how great or small, will make a difference in someone’s life.

You’ll gain experience with third sector organisations that you may not have previously worked with. These can include helping out by befriending, in cafes, fundraising, community centres, serving on a charity’s board and more.

Volunteering allows you to use your talents while developing new interests. Are you great at design? Perhaps FVA can connect you with an organisation that needs your expertise. You may even pick up a new skill along the way.

Most importantly, when you volunteer, you’ll increase your confidence and have fun!

FVA is an independent charity that supports, develops and represents community groups, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and volunteering. The campaign is in partnership with Citizens Advice & Rights Fife, Drugs Alcohol Psychotherapies Ltd (DAPL), Department for Working Pensions (DWP), Fife Council, Fife Gingerbread, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Fife, Skills Development Scotland, and Youth 1st.

Is volunteering with FVA right for me?

Linda Watson, head of volunteering development at FVA says “We promote volunteer opportunities from organisations that are signed up to the Volunteer Charter which ensures a good volunteer experience. We’d love people, employers and organisations across Fife to get on board with the campaign and help their local community.”

What volunteering opportunities are available in my area?

FVA maintains a list of volunteering opportunities across hundreds of organisations in Fife. The team can connect you to opportunities by location so you can find something close to home, making volunteering that much easier.

Can I afford to volunteer?

When you volunteer through FVA you are not paid for your time but you may be reimbursed by the third sector organisation for out-of-pocket expenses like travel or food or drink. Rest assured, volunteering should never affect your benefits. Learn more here.

How much time do I need to commit to volunteering?

As much time as you like! Opportunities vary – you may want to volunteer to help at an event for one day, or sign up to a regular, long-term opportunity. It’s entirely up to you!

How old do I have to be to volunteer?

The age required to be a volunteer depends on the opportunity. Some opportunities are for those aged 18+ but there are volunteer placements for young volunteers too. Just enquire with the team at FVA to see if the placement is the right fit for you.

How do I apply to volunteer?

Sign up to volunteer through FVA and you’ll have access to all volunteering opportunities in Fife.

You can also browse volunteering opportunities and get in

touch with organisations directly.

Learn more about Volunteering in Fife today.