Man dies as police called to Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn

A man has died near the Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn.

Police descended on the area on Wednesday afternoon after a report of the sudden death of a man.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Wednesday, 23 October, 2024, police received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Nethergate area of Kinghorn.

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, but enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and police remain in the area.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”