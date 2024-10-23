Man dies as police called to Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man dies as police called to Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn

Police descended on the area on Wednesday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police were called to the Nethergate area of Kinghorn. Image: Google Street View
Police were called to the Nethergate area of Kinghorn. Image: Google Street View

A man has died near the Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn.

Police descended on the area on Wednesday afternoon after a report of the sudden death of a man.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Wednesday, 23 October, 2024, police received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Nethergate area of Kinghorn.

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, but enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and police remain in the area.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Fife

Overton Road in Kirkcaldy.
Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy
Jonathan Rhind
Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks
Boguslaw Lach
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife
Leon Shepstone
Fife man's racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews.
Modern homes in grounds of St Andrews 'castle' approved following appeal
Fr Daniel Doherty
Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears
The fire took place on the outskirts of Falkland. Image: Google Street View
Firefighters tackle farm machinery fire near Falkland
John Finlay
Man, 65, convicted of historical abuse in Fife
Kate and Sam Carter-Larg to appear on Saturday Kitchen
Owners of St Andrews' Cheesy Toast Shack to appear on BBC's Saturday Kitchen
4
Tweed Street in Dunfermline.
Man, 29, charged after 'incident involving axe' in Dunfermline

Conversation