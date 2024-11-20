Fife’s InchDairnie distillery to produce 4m litres of whisky a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife’s InchDairnie distillery to produce 4m litres of whisky a year

InchDairnie distillery has doubled its capacity after a major investment

By Paul Malik
InchDairnie Distillery has released its first rye.
Ian Palmer, InchDairnie Distillery founder, Glenrothes. Image: Greg Macvean Photography

Fife’s InchDairnie whisky distillery will be able to produce 4 million litres of the amber bead a year after a substantial investment coinciding with their 10th birthday.

InchDairnie will double its capacity after installing two new additional stills and four on-site warehouses.

And the Glenrothes drinks maker is not stopping there, after securing land to add a further 14 stills and three new washbacks to support a 24/7 production rota.

The distillery will celebrate a decade of selling their spirit next year, with a number of special events planned, managing director Scott Sneddon said.

InchDairnie is going to be able to double its capacity ahead of its 10th anniversary. Image: InchDairnie/ Ali Watt

And while he remains tight-lipped on the figure for the investment, and what these events will be, it comes as part of a wider £15 million spend by the firm since launching in 2015.

InchDairnie investment doubles capacity

The distillery expansion includes preparing for the conversion to green hydrogen from natural gas, which the firm said could cut its carbon footprint by 35%.

Sustainability is key for InchDairnie going into the next decade and beyond, Mr Sneddon told The Courier.

A view from inside the distillery. Image: InchDairnie/ Ali Watt Date;

“Approaching this ten year milestone is monumental, and definitely something to be savoured and enjoyed,” he said.

“We have the confidence with our brands to build this capacity, which gives us the option to bring up production slowly over the next period of time.

“And sustainability is very important for us too. Assessments conducted found 35% of our carbon footprint was coming from the running of the boiler.

“So we decided we would buy and build a new, larger boiler. We got this through Bosh, who provided a dual fuel boiler which can work on natural gas and green hydrogen.

“And once the infrastructure is in place for hydrogen, then we can power our distillery with it.”

Ian Palmer, InchDairnie Distillery founder, added: “The installation of the new infrastructure at the distillery is testament to the quality of spirit that we are producing here in Fife, and have done for a decade.

“Demand from industry partners for our new-make liquid has been high, and the response we have had to our first release, RyeLaw, unveiled last year has been both satisfying and humbling.”

Calls for Fife recognition

InchDairnie also wants the Fife region to be recognised as a designated whisky production area, similar to Islay and Speyside.

They are one of five Fife distillers producing whisky from the Kingdom.

“Fife for us is very important. The whisky we produce for our own brand, we want to be Fife grown, Fife distilled and Fife matured,” Scott added.

“RyeLaw, which launched last year, displays itself as a Fife single grain. It shows the providence of being in the Kingdom.

“We have been pressing the Scottish Whisky Association to recognise Fife as region and we will continue to do this.

“And if we can get the region recognised, that is for the benefit of the whole area.”

Conversation