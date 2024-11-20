Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s move approved and Lynch Sports Centre floodlighting

Plans by Clark’s bakery to move into a former clothing store in the Nethergate have been approved.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council earlier this year seeking permission to transform the vacant unit at 129 Nethergate into one of Clark’s shops.

The business was looking to move from its existing premises in the area.

Under the plans, Clark’s would operate at the site between between 8am and 5pm Monday through to Sunday.

It will employ four members of staff and sell filled rolls, pies and fried food alongside Clark’s Bakery products.

The local authority has now given the plans the green-light.

Overgate advertisement boards

Meanwhile, an application seeking permission for two digital LED advertisement display boards to be erected above the entrances to the Overgate has been lodged.

If approved, the plans will see the existing Sports Direct sign on the eastern side of the shopping centre replaced.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the advertisements will be “integrated into the natural recesses in the building façade”.

The statement added: “The current proposal is to erect the advertisement displays at first floor level replacing the existing curved glass above the two entrances to the shopping centre.

“The advertisement displays will be of the same curvature as the glass and will be integrated into the natural recesses in the building façade currently occupied by the curved glass.”

Lynch Sports Centre

Street Soccer Scotland have been granted permission to operate floodlights at the Lynch Sports Centre seven days a week.

Dundee City Council initially granted planning permission for the 3G Astroturf football pitch at the centre in 2022.

Part of the requirements, however, was that the floodlights would only be operated between the hours of 9am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, with no use on Sunday.

But Street Soccer Scotland, who lease the centre, re-applied to the council in September seeking an amendment to these conditions.

This would change the operating hours of the floodlights to 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday.

Dundee City Council subsequently approved the amendment.

