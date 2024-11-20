Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s move approved and Lynch Sports Centre floodlighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark’s move approved and Lynch Sports Centre floodlighting

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The floodlights at the Lynch Sports Centre will now operate seven days a week. Image: DC Thomson.
Plans by Clark’s bakery to move into a former clothing store in the Nethergate have been approved.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council earlier this year seeking permission to transform the vacant unit at 129 Nethergate into one of Clark’s shops.

The business was looking to move from its existing premises in the area.

Under the plans, Clark’s would operate at the site between between 8am and 5pm Monday through to Sunday.

It will employ four members of staff and sell filled rolls, pies and fried food alongside Clark’s Bakery products.

The local authority has now given the plans the green-light.

Clark’s is looking to move from its existing Nethergate premises. Image: Google Street View.

Overgate advertisement boards

Meanwhile, an application seeking permission for two digital LED advertisement display boards to be erected above the entrances to the Overgate has been lodged.

If approved, the plans will see the existing Sports Direct sign on the eastern side of the shopping centre replaced.

A supporting statement submitted with the application details the advertisements will be “integrated into the natural recesses in the building façade”.

An example of how the advertisement board will look. Image: The Flannels Group Ltd.

The statement added: “The current proposal is to erect the advertisement displays at first floor level replacing the existing curved glass above the two entrances to the shopping centre.

“The advertisement displays will be of the same curvature as the glass and will be integrated into the natural recesses in the building façade currently occupied by the curved glass.”

Lynch Sports Centre

Street Soccer Scotland have been granted permission to operate floodlights at the Lynch Sports Centre seven days a week.

Dundee City Council initially granted planning permission for the 3G Astroturf football pitch at the centre in 2022.

Part of the requirements, however, was that the floodlights would only be operated between the hours of 9am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, with no use on Sunday.

Street Soccer Scotland took over the Lynch Centre in Dundee and turned it into a sports and wellbeing hub for homeless and socially isolated people. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But Street Soccer Scotland, who lease the centre, re-applied to the council in September seeking an amendment to these conditions.

This would change the operating hours of the floodlights to 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday.

Dundee City Council subsequently approved the amendment.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Clark’s Bakery 

Overgate advertisement 

Lynch Sports Centre 

Conversation