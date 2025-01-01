Your guide to 5 of the best feel-good food cafes in Dundee and Fife

Whether you’re after fresh salads, hearty soups, or creative vegetarian or vegan dishes, there are a variety of eateries that prioritise wholesome, healthy meals.

I looked out the best dining options for a nutritious bite where heathy also means terrifically tasty!

Nourish – Cupar

This a haven for health-conscious diners and you’ll struggle to choose from all the tempting but health-giving treats at Nourish. The menu features fresh salads, hearty homemade soups, protein shakes, and a variety of vegetarian options. With its focus on wholesome ingredients and balanced meals, it’s an ideal spot for a nutritious lunch. There are a couple of benches and a few bar seats at a high table to eat in, but it’s mostly a take-away.

Address: 18 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HH

Empire State Coffee – Dundee

This cafe in central Dundee is a cosy spot offering delicious, wholesome soups perfect for a light yet satisfying meal. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and fresh ingredients, it caters to those seeking nutritious options without compromising on flavour. Their sandwich fillings are fresh and bursting with vegetables and goodness and there are gluten free choices.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY.

Sweetpea Cafe – Broughty Ferry

This popular and vibrant cafe in the heart of Broughty Ferry serves loaded hummus plates, falafel pittas, fresh salads, and comforting soups. The focus on fresh, homemade dishes ensures a healthy, satisfying meal in a relaxed setting. They also provide a wonderful array of dishes to suit various dietary requirements.

Address: 286 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

The Flame Tree Cafe – Dundee

On popular foodie destination Exchange Street, The Flame Tree Cafe offers a menu packed with healthy options, including fresh salads, nourishing soups, and creative vegetarian dishes. Its laid-back vibe and focus on vegan and vegetarian options make it a favourite for health-conscious diners.

Address: 20A Exchange Street DD1 3DL

Newport Inn – Newport-on-Tay

Located on the River Tay waterfront, Newport Inn combines stunning views with lighter, health-focused menu options. The kitchen emphasises fresh, locally sourced ingredients to craft vegetarian and balanced dishes, perfect for those seeking a fine dining experience with a healthy twist.

Address: 1 High St, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AB