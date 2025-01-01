Your guide to 5 of the best feel-good food cafes in Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your guide to 5 of the best feel-good food cafes in Dundee and Fife

From cosy cafes to classy waterfront dining, here are some top spots to enjoy a guilt-free meal in Dundee and Fife.

Sweetpea Café in Broughty Ferry provides colourful and health-conscious meals. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Whether you’re after fresh salads, hearty soups, or creative vegetarian or vegan dishes, there are a variety of eateries that prioritise wholesome, healthy meals.

I looked out the best dining options for a nutritious bite where heathy also means terrifically tasty!

Nourish in Cupar offers delicious yet healthy options.

Nourish – Cupar

This a haven for health-conscious diners and you’ll struggle to choose from all the tempting but health-giving treats at Nourish. The menu features fresh salads, hearty homemade soups, protein shakes, and a variety of vegetarian options. With its focus on wholesome ingredients and balanced meals, it’s an ideal spot for a nutritious lunch. There are a couple of benches and a few bar seats at a high table to eat in, but it’s mostly a take-away.

Address: 18 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HH

The soup and sandwich deal from Empire State Coffee.

Empire State Coffee – Dundee

This cafe in central Dundee is a cosy spot offering delicious, wholesome soups perfect for a light yet satisfying meal. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and fresh ingredients, it caters to those seeking nutritious options without compromising on flavour. Their sandwich fillings are fresh and bursting with vegetables and goodness and there are gluten free choices.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY.

Vegan Greek Spinach Filo Tart and Peach Ice Tea at Sweetpea Café, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Sweetpea Cafe – Broughty Ferry

This popular and vibrant cafe in the heart of Broughty Ferry serves loaded hummus plates, falafel pittas, fresh salads, and comforting soups. The focus on fresh, homemade dishes ensures a healthy, satisfying meal in a relaxed setting. They also provide a wonderful array of dishes to suit various dietary requirements.

Address: 286 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

The Flame Tree Cafe offers great vegan and veggie options. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Flame Tree Cafe – Dundee

On popular foodie destination Exchange Street, The Flame Tree Cafe offers a menu packed with healthy options, including fresh salads, nourishing soups, and creative vegetarian dishes. Its laid-back vibe and focus on vegan and vegetarian options make it a favourite for health-conscious diners.

Address: 20A Exchange Street DD1 3DL

The Newport Inn’s green salad with house dressing and parmesan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Newport Inn – Newport-on-Tay

Located on the River Tay waterfront, Newport Inn combines stunning views with lighter, health-focused menu options. The kitchen emphasises fresh, locally sourced ingredients to craft vegetarian and balanced dishes, perfect for those seeking a fine dining experience with a healthy twist.

Address: 1 High St, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AB

