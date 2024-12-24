Perth police charge man after weapons, £47k in cash and £15k of drugs discovered

A 64-year-old man has been charged after weapons, £47,200 in cash and drugs worth £15,200 were recovered at a property in Perth.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Primrose Crescent in Tulloch at around 5pm on Monday.

Cocaine, herbal cannabis and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of £15,200 were recovered along with £47,200 in cash.

Two prohibited weapons were also seized.

Police Constable Arran Sheach said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are determined to bring those responsible for the distribution of illegal substances to justice.

“Information from the public is vital and we would encourage anyone with information about drug-related activity to get in touch with us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.