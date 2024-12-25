Dundee Planning Ahead: West Park Conference Centre demolition and Union Street flat proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: West Park Conference Centre demolition and Union Street flat proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.

The West Park Conference Centre could be completely demolished due to structural defects.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to raze the Perth Road building.

A report submitted with the application detailed how an inspection carried out earlier this year revealed the condition of the timber roof structure was “very poor and potentially unsafe”.

It added that the safety risks are “greatest during significant snowfall or high wind speeds” and access to the building should be “prohibited at these times”.

It was subsequently determined that “urgent action” was required to address the defects for the safety of contractors, building users and the public.

If approved, the demolition will take four to five weeks to complete. Work will commence following the issue of a demolition warrant.

The West Park Centre was officially opened in April 1992.

Hilltown pub garden approval

Meanwhile plans to create a beer garden at a Hilltown pub have been given the green-light.

The Hill Bar, once known as The Shakespeare Bar, had lodged an application with Dundee City Council to transform the existing garden space.

A drawing included in the application shows the proposed seating area will have six tables.

The Hill Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

Planning officers have approved the application on the condition the seating area is open 11am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12.30pm to 9pm on Sundays.

In June and August, the area will be permitted to remain open until 10pm.

Union Street flats

A Union Street office could be converted into flats under new proposals.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use at 37 Union Street – a grade B listed building dating back to early 19th Century.

The proposal retains useable office space but incorporates two new mid-market residential flats. Each of these would have two bedrooms.

A dundee shopping street
Union Street in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A supporting statement submitted with the application read: “The central Dundee location is suggested to be sought after for new residential units.

“Especially when reusing an existing building – giving the building a life under a different use that’ll provide longevity.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

West Park Conference Centre

The Hill Bar

Union Street flats

More from Dundee

The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Police investigate death of woman at Dundee multi
Benson's Bar in Dundee.
Dundee pub could include takeaway in new planning bid
Dundee Fun Factory to close
Plans for Dundee family entertainment centre with 'ninja airpark' in former soft play building
The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
How do Camperdown zoo animals and staff spend Christmas?
2
Kingsway, Dundee.
Month-long lane closures planned for Dundee's Kingsway due to pedestrian scheme
3
Court Street North, Dundee.
Police 'searching bins and gardens' after disturbance at Dundee block
The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Man, 35, charged after teenagers 'attacked' at Dundee bar
The West Park Conference Centre could be demolished. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
New images reveal fresh Dundee active travel plans
6
The 73A in Dundee City Centre.
Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion
2
The train was travelling at 84mph (135Km/h) when it struck the fallen tree near Broughty Ferry.
Council criticised after Dundee train hit by tree at 84mph
5

Conversation