Dundee Planning Ahead: West Park Conference Centre demolition and Union Street flat proposals

The West Park Conference Centre could be completely demolished due to structural defects.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to raze the Perth Road building.

A report submitted with the application detailed how an inspection carried out earlier this year revealed the condition of the timber roof structure was “very poor and potentially unsafe”.

It added that the safety risks are “greatest during significant snowfall or high wind speeds” and access to the building should be “prohibited at these times”.

It was subsequently determined that “urgent action” was required to address the defects for the safety of contractors, building users and the public.

If approved, the demolition will take four to five weeks to complete. Work will commence following the issue of a demolition warrant.

The West Park Centre was officially opened in April 1992.

Hilltown pub garden approval

Meanwhile plans to create a beer garden at a Hilltown pub have been given the green-light.

The Hill Bar, once known as The Shakespeare Bar, had lodged an application with Dundee City Council to transform the existing garden space.

A drawing included in the application shows the proposed seating area will have six tables.

Planning officers have approved the application on the condition the seating area is open 11am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12.30pm to 9pm on Sundays.

In June and August, the area will be permitted to remain open until 10pm.

Union Street flats

A Union Street office could be converted into flats under new proposals.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use at 37 Union Street – a grade B listed building dating back to early 19th Century.

The proposal retains useable office space but incorporates two new mid-market residential flats. Each of these would have two bedrooms.

A supporting statement submitted with the application read: “The central Dundee location is suggested to be sought after for new residential units.

“Especially when reusing an existing building – giving the building a life under a different use that’ll provide longevity.”

