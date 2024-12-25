EXCLUSIVE: Fife-raised aunt gives Christmas ‘gift of life’ – selflessly donating a kidney to save her nephew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

EXCLUSIVE: Fife-raised aunt gives Christmas ‘gift of life’ – selflessly donating a kidney to save her nephew

In a remarkable UK-wide chain of hope, Nikki Johnston's selfless kidney donation helped secure a life-changing transplant for her Aberdeen nephew, giving him a new future in time for Christmas.

In summary:
  • Robbie McLean received a new kidney via the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme, with his aunt Nikki Johnston donating hers to a stranger, sparking a chain of three life-changing transplants.
  • After years of severe kidney failure, Robbie feels “recharged” and looks forward to an active life, thanks to Nikki’s selfless act.
  • The McLeans celebrate Nikki’s extraordinary gift, a powerful example of love and the life-changing impact of living kidney donation.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Nikki Johnston (left) with Robbie and Audrey McLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nikki Johnston (left) with Robbie and Audrey McLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Former Fife woman Audrey McLean watched with tears in her eyes as the tiny plane icon on her FlightRadar24 app edged closer to Edinburgh Airport.

Somewhere on board the chartered flight, carefully packed in ice and meticulously monitored, was her son Robbie’s new kidney – a priceless gift donated by a living stranger from London.

After years of deteriorating health and the looming reality of dialysis, her 25-year-old son’s kidney transplant promised new energy, freedom and hope.

“It was such an emotional moment, watching it all happen in real time,” Audrey said.

“My son’s future was in that plane.”

Nikki Johnston with her nephew Robbie McLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But Audrey, 56, who grew up in Kirkcaldy but now lives in Aberdeen, had even more reason to be emotional.

That’s because just hours earlier, she had tracked another plane heading south, this time carrying a kidney donated by her little sister, Nikki Johnston, 54, bound for its own recipient in Wales.

While Nikki was not a direct match for Robbie, she had selflessly opted to donate one of her own healthy kidneys to a stranger through the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.

A third kidney, meanwhile, had been flown from a live donor in Cardiff to a recipient in London.

Three flights, three donors, three recipients and a remarkable chain of hope that would forever change several families lives.

What inspired Nikki to give the ‘gift of life’ this Christmas?

Nikki Johnston, a chartered accountant and former pupil of Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, didn’t hesitate when she learned her nephew’s health was rapidly failing.

Robbie, who had battled kidney complications since birth, faced a future of dialysis and severe limitations unless a donor could be found.

“My main reason for doing it was Robbie – he’s my nephew,” said Aberdeen-based Nikki, who works as finance manager for Shetland-based Lerwick Engineering & Fabrication Ltd.

Nikki Johnston (left) with Robbie and Audrey McLean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I just wanted to keep him off dialysis and give him a better future. It felt like a no-brainer.”

Initially, Nikki wasn’t a compatible donor for Robbie.

But hope emerged through the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme – a remarkable programme that matches incompatible donors and recipients across the country in life-saving swaps.

In an extraordinary sequence of events, Nikki’s kidney was removed at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) and flown by chartered flight to a waiting recipient in Cardiff.

Simultaneously, a kidney was sent from a live donor in Wales to a recipient in London, and a kidney from a donor in London was sent north to Robbie, where surgeons were ready to perform the life-changing transplant.

Nikki Johnston recovering in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with two of her daughters after donating a kidney through the UK Kidney Share Scheme. Image: Audrey McLean.

“The logistics are incredible,” Nikki said.

“There was a team of people making sure everything lined up perfectly.

“It had to happen at the same time, or the whole process would fall apart.”

The sheer coordination was a marvel: six operations, three donors, and three recipients, all happening simultaneously across the UK.

What difference has the transplant made to Robbie?

For Robbie, the transplant marks the end of years of uncertainty.

Born with posterior urethral valves (PUV) and just one functioning kidney, his condition deteriorated to Stage 5 kidney failure by the age of 23.

Without intervention, dialysis was inevitable.

Nikki Johnston with her nephew Robbie McLean after their respective operations at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image: Audrey McLean

Now back home, the Strathclyde University biomedical engineering graduate and golfer is looking forward to returning to football matches and reuniting with friends once his recovery period is complete.

“I feel like my body has been recharged,” said Robbie, a former pupil of Mile End Primary and Aberdeen Grammar School.

“The energy I have now is unbelievable compared to before.

“I can’t praise the doctors and nurses enough who’ve helped me at Aberdeen and Edinburgh royal infirmaries.”

Why did a kidney transplant become essential for Robbie?

Praising the NHS, Robbie’s mum Audrey recalled the urgency they felt when his condition worsened.

Robbie’s kidney issues were clear from birth. They managed them for years.

Then, two years ago, his function dropped drastically, and they were told a transplant was his only option.

Finding a donor, however, wasn’t simple.

Robbie’s blood type, O-negative, made securing a direct match nearly impossible.

Audrey and Robbie McLean with Nikki Johnston (right). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Audrey was ruled out due to a previous melanoma, leaving hope resting on Robbie’s father, David, and aunt Nikki.

When neither was a match, the family joined the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme, a nationwide programme that facilitates paired exchanges.

“It took two years and several attempts before a match was found,” Audrey said.

“When we got the call in August that a match had been secured, it felt like a miracle.

“It was Robbie’s last chance really before he’d have had to turn to dialysis.”

Audrey McLean in hospital with her son Robbie. Image: Audrey McLean

There were setbacks along the way.

Nikki tested positive for Covid-19 just before the planned surgery in September, delaying the operation.

“We were devastated,” Audrey admitted.

“But Nikki recovered quickly, and the surgery went ahead just weeks later.

“Watching Robbie’s kidney arrive by plane was such an emotional moment.

“His future was finally secure.”

What does the family think of ‘selfless aunt’ Nikki Johnston?

Nikki’s role in the story is one of quiet heroism.

Despite never having had surgery before, the mother-of-three approached the donation with calm resolve.

“The hospital did loads of tests to make sure I was healthy and fully informed,” Nikki said.

“They even checked I wasn’t being coerced and told me I could pull out right up to the morning of surgery.”

Nikki Johnston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Once her kidney was safely on its way to Wales, Nikki woke up in recovery and began a surprisingly swift healing process.

Nikki Johnston and Robbie McLean getting into the festive spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Discharged within days, she was back at work in under two weeks and even attended a Shed Seven concert just weeks later.

“Apart from the scars, you wouldn’t know I’d been through anything,” she said.

“It’s mind-blowing how quickly you recover. I’m just so glad I could help Robbie.”

How does the kidney swap scheme work?

The UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme is a vital, yet often unseen, lifeline for families like the McLeans.

By enabling paired kidney exchanges, it allows incompatible donors to give the gift of life in a way that benefits multiple recipients.

Gemma Smith, a live transplant nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, praised the scheme’s impact.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary renal transplant specialist nurse Chloe England, Robbie McLean and live donor specialist Gemma Smith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Living kidney donation is the gold standard treatment for renal failure,” Gemma explained.

“It has better outcomes than deceased donor transplants, especially when performed before dialysis begins.

“It truly gives recipients the best possible start.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary renal transplant specialist nurse Chloe England, Audrey and Robbie McLean, live donor specialist Gemma Smith and consultant David Walbaum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The programme’s logistical challenges – synchronising surgeries, coordinating flights, and transporting kidneys on ice – are nothing short of remarkable.

But for transplant teams, it’s all in a day’s work.

“This is bread and butter for us,” Gemma said.

“It happens regularly, giving hope to families across the UK.”

How are the families celebrating Christmas?

For Audrey, Robbie, and Nikki, this Christmas is one to remember forever – a celebration of life, family, and selfless giving.

“We used to fight like cat and dog when we were growing up” laughed Audrey, reflecting on her relationship with her sister.

Nikki Johnston, Robbie and Audrey McLean getting into the festive spirit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“But we love her to bits. What she did for Robbie is extraordinary.”

As Robbie continues his recovery, he hopes his story will inspire others to consider living donation.

“If this inspires even one person to donate, it could save another family’s life,” Audrey added.

Find out more about the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lawson Anderson, 8, with mum Kelly and dad Craig after finishing his cancer treatment in time for Christmas
EXCLUSIVE: 8-year-old Montrose boy Lawson celebrates 'best present' - Christmas cancer-free
5
Shambolics 2024 line-up: Darren Forbes (second left) and Lewis McDonald (second right) with Scotty Thomson and Rab Wright. Image: Shambolics
Kirkcaldy Foodbank financial crisis warning as Shambolics announce Boxing Day charity gig
Gym owner and personal trainer Rachael Burke. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
I'm a Broughty Ferry gym owner - here's the best places to work out…
Therapy ponies Squiggles and Haggis meet Dundee care home resident Angie Benvie.
Dundee care home residents spellbound after miniature Shetland pony visit
Fiona runs Pittenweem Preserves with her husband Michael.
Why Pittenweem jam maker is 'happy to be healthy' after throat tumour shock
Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here's 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024
Forth Valley Roval Hospital in Larbert provides care for those living in Stirling and its surroundings. Image: PA
Why NHS Forth Valley needed special measures - and what's changed since
A smiling Fiona Oxley sitting on some equipment inside a gym
I'm a St Andrews exercise coach and these are the gyms I recommend
Club 300 gym owner and personal trainer Mike Lindsay poses for a picture using a piece of equipment
Perth personal trainer shares top 7 gyms in the Fair City
Lisa, from Dundee, who is deaf and blind, pictured with her guide dog Jumble.
How Dundee deafblind woman Lisa overcame barriers after life-changing diagnosis

Conversation