Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee urged to provide Christmas cheer as they chase 35-year-old record in Boxing Day Ross County clash

The Dark Blues are back at Dens Park for the first time in three weeks.

By George Cran
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
Dundee's last Dens Park appearance brought a 4-1 win over Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty has urged Dundee to provide some festive entertainment at Dens Park on Boxing Day.

The Dark Blues host Ross County in a crucial Premiership clash that could see the hosts looking up at a top-six chase or over their shoulders to the relegation battle depending on the result.

It has been three weeks since Dundee were in action at Dens.

Three weeks since a 4-1 demolition of Motherwell made it three home victories in a row for the first time since 2002 in the top-flight.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

The last time they won four on the spin was back in 1989.

Template

To engineer that valuable win, Docherty wants to marry the defensive improvements his team showed at Rangers on Saturday with the goal threat that has made Dundee one of the most lethal sides in the division.

“There was so much to like about us [at Rangers],” Docherty said.

“We knew we were going to play an in-form Rangers team and we spent a lot of time on our defensive organisation.

Dundee's Ryan Astley gets to grips with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee's Ryan Astley gets to grips with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It is all right saying we are one of the highest goal scorers in the league but our goal difference would be a hell of a lot better if we got the balance right between defence and attack.

“So I thought our defensive shape, our organisation and discipline was really good on Saturday.

“That can now be a template for how we should be out of possession because we know how potent we can be in possession.

Dundee's Albert Craig
Albert Craig scored the only goal against Kilmarnock in 1989 as Dundee registered a fourth straight win at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“It is just adding these two together.

“This is what you get particularly when you are working with young players, when you are working with a new squad.

“It takes time to bed in these things but Saturday went a long way to helping us get there.”

‘All about the fans’

Dundee fans in the South Enclosure at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The Dundee players were given Christmas Eve off before training on Christmas Day ahead of the clash with Ross County.

Though professional commitments curtail family celebrations for the players and staff, Docherty hopes there can be plenty of celebrations come full-time on Boxing Day.

“The games at the festive period are all about the fans,” the Dundee boss added.

“Hopefully the crowd will be bigger but it is our job to be professional.

“If I am a Dundee fan, looking at what the team has served up at home in the last three games with three wins and 11 goals…

“It is our job to try to replicate that and produce the level of entertainment that people will keep watching.

“We need to keep that home form going – it is really important to us.”

