Broughty Ferry mums’ family joy after long wait for IVF baby Greyson

Almost as soon as they were married, Kayleigh and Taylor Dalziel knew they wanted to have a family.

But the Broughty Ferry couple, who had already had their wedding delayed by lockdown, faced another long wait thanks to Covid. IVF was among the medical procedures impacted by the pandemic.

As a same sex couple artificial insemination was the best hope for having the baby they dreamed of.

After some setbacks and heartache, Greyson William Shaun Dalziel was born on October 30 2024.

Kayleigh says: “After a long three years wait and a little bit of science we got our precious miracle.”

The family – including Labrador Mac, who is besotted with his ‘little brother’ – have just celebrated Greyson’s first Christmas.

Kayleigh, 33, and Taylor, 31, met when they worked together at a care home.

After around a year their friendship turned to love.

Two years into their relationship, they made plans to tie the knot in front of friends and family with a big ceremony and reception in the autumn of 2020.

How Covid delayed their wedding and baby plans

But then Covid hit and like so many other couples they had to put their wedding plans on ice.

Kayleigh says: “We had planned to get married in Edinburgh but that was put off a couple of times.

“So we ended up having a lockdown wedding.

“We decided we’d go ahead and get married so we did it at the registrars in Dundee.

“There were just 20 people there but it was actually really lovely, very intimate.”

Soon after they became Mrs and Mrs, three-year-old Mac joined the Dalziel household.

But the couple also desperately wanted a baby.

Kayleigh says: “Just after we got married in 2020 we decided we wanted to have a baby and we put our names down [for IVF] through the NHS.

“We were put on the list, but they said there was a two and a half year wait because of Covid.”

Although fertility services were the first elective health service to reopen during the pandemic, there was a backlog of cases from the weeks they were paused.

It was a horrible time for everyone waiting for medical appointments, says Kayleigh.

Broughty Ferry mums’ IVF journey

“We were lucky it was something like having a baby we were waiting for and not anything more serious.

“But it was a long, long time to wait when you are ready to be a mum.

“You can’t just try on your own.

“Once it came around we had all the different appointments to go to, so there was another year on the top of that.”

Kayleigh underwent intrauterine insemination, where sperm is put in the womb at a fertility clinic.

The couple were delighted when she fell pregnant on their first attempt.

But, sadly, she miscarried in July 2023.

Their next two IVF attempts failed.

Kayleigh says: “Our fourth attempt was Greyson.”

That was in February last year (2024).

The positive pregnancy test

“I knew before we took the test that we were pregnant, I just had that feeling.

“We did a test before they recommended we do so because I was so sure.

“It came back positive quite quickly and we were just ecstatic.”

She and Taylor were eager to learn whether they were having a son or daughter and wanted to share the moment with family and friends.

Kayleigh says: “We got a private scan at 16 weeks because we didn’t want to wait until the 20 week scan to find out.

“We gave the envelope to our best friend and she set up a little gender reveal party for us.”

Guests all took a guess at the baby’s sex then Kayleigh and Taylor popped a balloon to learn they were having a boy.

“It was lovely,” says Kayleigh.

She suffered from a condition called low Papp-A during the pregnancy, a complication with the placenta and can cause the baby to be small.

Also, she was told she had abnormal antibodies which could be fighting the baby’s, so regular scans were performed to ensure Greyson was growing as he should.

It was as they waited for an appointment at Kings Cross Hospital when Kayleigh was poorly that they chose their son’s name.

“There was a little boy there, he must have been about a year old,” recalls Kayleigh. “They called out his name, Greyson. We both looked at each other. We really liked it and it just kind of stuck.”

When Greyson was born

Greyson was due on October 30 and due to the risks during pregnancy a Caesarean section was planned for that date.

Both Kayleigh and Taylor were anxious about the surgery at Ninewells Hospital.

But a pre-op visit from best friend Jen Smith and her new baby helped to calm them and give them a glimpse of what it was all for.

Kayleigh and Jen work together in a care home and fell pregnant around the same time.

“She actually had her baby the day before so she came through with her little boy Leon and I got to have a cuddle with him before I had my baby,” says Kayleigh.

Taylor, now a service manager with Hillcrest Futures, was by Kayleigh’s side as they welcomed Greyson to the world.

“It was very nerve-racking,” Taylor says. “You get to a point where you’re ready to meet your baby but you’ve still got that last hurdle to go.

“But it was very exciting being there through the whole process.

“Then you hear you baby crying and it’s all real.”

Both she and Kayleigh cried with joy as they saw their son for the first time.

‘Life has been turned upside down!’

Despite pregnancy concerns, he weighed a healthy 7lb 7oz.

Now Kayleigh and Taylor are living the chaos and euphoria of new parents.

“Life has been turned upside down!” laughs Taylor.

“Everything is totally different. You just don’t know what to expect and it’s all so exciting.

“It’s a learning curve for us all. He’s learning us and we’re learning him.”

Mac also dotes on the new member of his pack.

“He’s like a little protector,” says Taylor. “Whenever Greyson cries he’s there, and he follows him around wherever we take him. He just loves him.”

They have just enjoyed their “best ever” Christmas, Greyson’s first.

And they’re excited for Christmases to come when Greyson will be old enough to know about Santa Claus.

“I’m a really big Christmas fan,” says Taylor. “Knowing we’ve got everything to come, the Christmas Eve boxes, Santa coming – I’m just over excited for it!

“It will be just magical to see him open presents and play with toys and have the best time.”