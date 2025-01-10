Happy New Year from Dundee Ford Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home News

Happy New Year from Dundee Ford Centre

Since opening in August, Dundee Ford Centre has been overwhelmed by the incredible support from Dundee and the surrounding areas.

In partnership with Dundee Ford Centre
Dundee Ford Centre would like to say a big thank you!
From car sales and services to MOTs, and even visitors stopping by to wish them well, the new showroom has been buzzing with activity. The team extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has visited so far.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for the motor industry as electric vehicles continue to reshape the landscape. Dundee Ford Centre’s state-of-the-art showroom and workshop are fully equipped to meet all your needs. Whether you’re seeking advice on the best car for your lifestyle or assistance with a technical issue, the experienced and fully trained staff are ready to help.

If you haven’t yet experienced an electric vehicle, now is the perfect time. Dundee Ford Centre currently offers test drives for the NEW Capri, Explorer, and Mustang Mach-E. Additionally, the eagerly awaited Puma Gen-E will be arriving soon, providing even more options for drivers exploring electric mobility.

A commitment to community at Dundee Ford Centre

Inside the bustling Dundee Ford Centre.

It’s not just electric vehicles on offer. With over 500 cars and used vans in group stock, there’s a wide range to suit every customer’s needs. Dundee Ford Centre is proud to be part of the Your Ford Centre group, a family-owned business with branches in Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Dalkeith and Peebles. The group’s success is deeply rooted in the support of the local communities they serve, and giving back is a core part of their ethos.

Since establishing themselves in Dundee, the Centre has supported numerous local initiatives, including Dryburgh Athletic FC, Dundee West Community Trust, Lochee Harp, Hillcrest Bowling Club, Balgay Bowling Club, The City of Dundee Bowling Association, and children’s charity TOGS. These partnerships reflect the Centre’s commitment to fostering strong community connections.

Pop in to Dundee Ford Centre.

Ben Short, Director of Dundee Ford Centre, shared: “We feel it is really important to give back to the local community and this is something that we strongly believe in.  All the projects we have supported so far share a similar ethos to us in supporting the local community and we look forward to working closely with them and seeing them grow and be able to offer more to the local community”

As 2024 comes to a close, everyone at Dundee Ford Centre wishes you a very Happy New Year. They look forward to welcoming you in 2025 and helping you find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs.