Happy New Year from Dundee Ford Centre

From car sales and services to MOTs, and even visitors stopping by to wish them well, the new showroom has been buzzing with activity. The team extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has visited so far.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for the motor industry as electric vehicles continue to reshape the landscape. Dundee Ford Centre’s state-of-the-art showroom and workshop are fully equipped to meet all your needs. Whether you’re seeking advice on the best car for your lifestyle or assistance with a technical issue, the experienced and fully trained staff are ready to help.

If you haven’t yet experienced an electric vehicle, now is the perfect time. Dundee Ford Centre currently offers test drives for the NEW Capri, Explorer, and Mustang Mach-E. Additionally, the eagerly awaited Puma Gen-E will be arriving soon, providing even more options for drivers exploring electric mobility.

A commitment to community at Dundee Ford Centre

It’s not just electric vehicles on offer. With over 500 cars and used vans in group stock, there’s a wide range to suit every customer’s needs. Dundee Ford Centre is proud to be part of the Your Ford Centre group, a family-owned business with branches in Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Dalkeith and Peebles. The group’s success is deeply rooted in the support of the local communities they serve, and giving back is a core part of their ethos.

Since establishing themselves in Dundee, the Centre has supported numerous local initiatives, including Dryburgh Athletic FC, Dundee West Community Trust, Lochee Harp, Hillcrest Bowling Club, Balgay Bowling Club, The City of Dundee Bowling Association, and children’s charity TOGS. These partnerships reflect the Centre’s commitment to fostering strong community connections.

Ben Short, Director of Dundee Ford Centre, shared: “We feel it is really important to give back to the local community and this is something that we strongly believe in. All the projects we have supported so far share a similar ethos to us in supporting the local community and we look forward to working closely with them and seeing them grow and be able to offer more to the local community”

As 2024 comes to a close, everyone at Dundee Ford Centre wishes you a very Happy New Year. They look forward to welcoming you in 2025 and helping you find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs.