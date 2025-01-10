Stirling drug-driver caught twice in two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling drug-driver caught twice in two days

Abraham Govan was involved in a collision in Springkerse retail park in Stirling, the sheriff court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Springkerse Retail Park
Govan was caught the second time in Springkerse Retail Park. Image: Google

A drug-driver has been banned from the roads for almost two years after being caught twice in less than 24 hours.

Abraham Govan was spotted by witnesses on the A84 near Doune on the evening of August 17.

The 56-year-old was then caught a second time the following afternoon after police were called to the Springkerse retail park in Stirling.

Fiscal depute Amy Clyne told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At around 5 pm (the) witness was driving their vehicle northbound.

“They observed the accused’s vehicle weaving continually without reason.

“Police were called and traced the vehicle and noticed it to be swerving.

“They signal for it to stop and they saw the accused was the driver.

“The accused appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He wasn’t fully able to comprehend where he was.”

Drug addiction struggles

She said police were called to the retail park at 2pm the following day “in relation to a vehicle that had been involved in a collision and the driver appeared to be intoxicated”.

Defence agent Frazer McCready told the court: “The accused has a long-standing history with drugs.

“He’s found it difficult to get rid of his addiction.

“He was taking drugs and he very much regrets that. He is doing much better now.”

Govan, of Middlemuir Road, Stirling, previously admitted driving a van while unfit through drink or drugs on August 17 and 18 last year.

He further pled guilty to instances of threatening and abusive behaviour in Stirling and Killin, and to theft from the Co-Op in Killin.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon banned Govan from the roads for a total of 655 days.

He also placed him on a home curfew for four months.

He was admonished in relation to the shoplifting charges.

Later appearance

Govan appeared before the court again the following day, Thursday, and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards a staff member at the Co-Op in Killin on June 4.

He admitted shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks and making an abusive hand gesture towards her.

Sentence was deferred to call with other matters.

