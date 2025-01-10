Stirling drug-driver caught twice in two days

A drug-driver has been banned from the roads for almost two years after being caught twice in less than 24 hours.

Abraham Govan was spotted by witnesses on the A84 near Doune on the evening of August 17.

The 56-year-old was then caught a second time the following afternoon after police were called to the Springkerse retail park in Stirling.

Fiscal depute Amy Clyne told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At around 5 pm (the) witness was driving their vehicle northbound.

“They observed the accused’s vehicle weaving continually without reason.

“Police were called and traced the vehicle and noticed it to be swerving.

“They signal for it to stop and they saw the accused was the driver.

“The accused appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He wasn’t fully able to comprehend where he was.”

Drug addiction struggles

She said police were called to the retail park at 2pm the following day “in relation to a vehicle that had been involved in a collision and the driver appeared to be intoxicated”.

Defence agent Frazer McCready told the court: “The accused has a long-standing history with drugs.

“He’s found it difficult to get rid of his addiction.

“He was taking drugs and he very much regrets that. He is doing much better now.”

Govan, of Middlemuir Road, Stirling, previously admitted driving a van while unfit through drink or drugs on August 17 and 18 last year.

He further pled guilty to instances of threatening and abusive behaviour in Stirling and Killin, and to theft from the Co-Op in Killin.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon banned Govan from the roads for a total of 655 days.

He also placed him on a home curfew for four months.

He was admonished in relation to the shoplifting charges.

Later appearance

Govan appeared before the court again the following day, Thursday, and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards a staff member at the Co-Op in Killin on June 4.

He admitted shouting, swearing, making abusive remarks and making an abusive hand gesture towards her.

Sentence was deferred to call with other matters.

