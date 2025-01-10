Fife communities to be consulted on short-term let control areas amid ghost town fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife communities to be consulted on short-term let control areas amid ghost town fears

Councillors called for action after hearing about the effects of high numbers of holiday homes on St Andrews and the East Neuk.

By Claire Warrender
Affordable housing is hard to come by in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson
Residents in Fife tourism hotspots will be given a say over Airbnb and other short-term let numbers.

The agreement follows fears some East Neuk communities are becoming ghost towns with few permanent residents.

In Elie and Earlsferry, around 60% of houses are either short-term lets or second homes.

Elie is popular among holidaymakers and second home owners. Image: Savills.

And people living in certain streets are said to have no long-term neighbours.

Councillors have agreed to continue work on the possibility of introducing short-term let control areas in a bid to limit numbers of new accommodation.

Officers will analyse the situation in both the East Neuk and St Andrews.

And local communities will be consulted by the end of this year.

Council officers had recommended against the introduction of control areas.

They said it would make little difference to towns and villages already impacted by high numbers of short-term lets.

However, members ruled it could go some way towards controlling future applications.

Situation ‘urgent’ in some areas

According to Fife Council data, short-term lets make up 8.1% of the housing stock in the East Neuk and 5.4% in St Andrews.

And more than half of all house sales there are to buyers from outwith Fife.

The sector brings in £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports more than 900 jobs.

Fife councillor Fiona Corps argued in favour of short-term lets control areas
Fife councillor Fiona Corps argued in favour of short-term lets control areas. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

And the paper requested by councillors will look at both the risks and benefits of introducing short-term lets control areas.

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps said the situation in her ward has become urgent.

“I worry that in five years time we’ll be looking at these figures and they will have increased again,” she said.

“In a further 10 years we’ll say we’d better do something about this, and it will be too late.

“The issue is here now.”

‘Imagine living in a street with no neighbours’

Meanwhile, SNP councillor David Barratt said: “Some areas are at risk of becoming holiday parks rather than communities.

“Imagine living in a street with no neighbours and a constant churn of visitors, some more considerate than others.

Councillor David Barratt is in favour of short-term lets control areas in Fife
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

“Visitor accommodation is important for economic activity but we need to get the balance right.

“There is clearly no silver bullet but this is one tool we have available to address a clear issue.”

Edinburgh City Council and Highland Council have already introduced short-term let control areas.

And there have been calls for Fife to follow suit.

Short-term lets control area is not a ban in Fife

However, Fife Council housing and planning officers warned against the move.

They said a control area would not apply retrospectively.

This means it will have no effect on existing short-term lets in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

It is also not a ban on future holiday lets, but means anyone who wants to use a home for this purpose in future must apply for planning permission.

Planner Craig Walker said 96% of all short-term let planning applications in the last five years have been approved in Fife.

“The introduction of a control area doesn’t bring in any new reasons for refusing planning consent,” he said.

“It can’t place a cap on short-term let numbers, it can’t address affordability and it won’t increase the provision of affordable housing.”

A decision to implement a short-term let control area must have the agreement of the Scottish Government.

