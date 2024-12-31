Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action

Many people in north east Fife complain a high number of holiday homes restricts access to affordable housing.

By Claire Warrender
Elie in North East Fife
Elie in North East Fife, where there are a high number of short-term lets and second homes. Image: Rettie.

A bid to introduce a control area to limit the number of short-term lets in Fife could be dashed within days.

Fife Council officers have recommended councillors do not introduce the legislation in the region.

This is despite concerns over a high number of Airbnbs and other short-term lets in the East Neuk and St Andrews.

Campaigners have called for a balance to ensure there is enough housing for local people.

In control areas, planning permission is needed to change the use of a house which is not someone’s principal home.

And they have already been introduced by Edinburgh and Highland councils.

However, officers say it would make little difference in Fife.

‘Clear local support for control areas in north east Fife’

Fife Council has granted 2,027 short-term let licences since a licensing scheme went live in October 2022.

Of those, 719 are in the Largo and East Neuk area making up 8.13% of the housing stock there.

A further 663 are in St Andrews, representing 5.4% of the town’s housing.

St Andrews named most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland
St Andrews also has a high number of short-term lets but a control area is not recommended. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council declared a housing emergency in March due to unprecedented levels of homelessness and problems accessing affordable accommodation.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says there is clear local support for short-term lets control areas in the East Neuk and St Andrews.

He said: “I am calling on Fife Council to bring forward plans to introduce control areas as quickly as possible.”

East Neuk and Landward councillor Fiona Corps also wants to see “robust action”.

Councillor Fiona Corps supports a short-term lets control area. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

She says many people are desperate to find a home near their work or in communities where they grew up.

“I will continue to work with officers and other councillors to try to make this happen,” she said.

Reasons for officers’ recommendation

However, Fife’s housing, planning and licensing chiefs have prepared a paper for the January cabinet committee.

And they ask councillors not to proceed with Fife short-term lets control areas.

The legislation only applies to future applications and cannot be applied retrospectively.

And the officers add: “A control area will have no effect on the numbers of existing STL businesses operating before the control area was introduced.

Second homes often make much less of a contribution to the local economy.” Fife Council officers.

“Also, it cannot control second homes, which are equally prevalent in some areas such as north east Fife.

“In some circumstances, second homes often make much less of a contribution to the local economy.

“They are not the owner’s primary residence and are likely to lie empty for large periods of the year.”

The officers add that the lack of affordable local housing can be addressed through a housing emergency action plan.

Suggestions include placing restrictions on new-build housing to prevent them being used as short-term lets.

