Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action

A bid to introduce a control area to limit the number of short-term lets in Fife could be dashed within days.

Fife Council officers have recommended councillors do not introduce the legislation in the region.

This is despite concerns over a high number of Airbnbs and other short-term lets in the East Neuk and St Andrews.

Campaigners have called for a balance to ensure there is enough housing for local people.

In control areas, planning permission is needed to change the use of a house which is not someone’s principal home.

And they have already been introduced by Edinburgh and Highland councils.

However, officers say it would make little difference in Fife.

‘Clear local support for control areas in north east Fife’

Fife Council has granted 2,027 short-term let licences since a licensing scheme went live in October 2022.

Of those, 719 are in the Largo and East Neuk area making up 8.13% of the housing stock there.

A further 663 are in St Andrews, representing 5.4% of the town’s housing.

The council declared a housing emergency in March due to unprecedented levels of homelessness and problems accessing affordable accommodation.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says there is clear local support for short-term lets control areas in the East Neuk and St Andrews.

He said: “I am calling on Fife Council to bring forward plans to introduce control areas as quickly as possible.”

East Neuk and Landward councillor Fiona Corps also wants to see “robust action”.

She says many people are desperate to find a home near their work or in communities where they grew up.

“I will continue to work with officers and other councillors to try to make this happen,” she said.

Reasons for officers’ recommendation

However, Fife’s housing, planning and licensing chiefs have prepared a paper for the January cabinet committee.

And they ask councillors not to proceed with Fife short-term lets control areas.

The legislation only applies to future applications and cannot be applied retrospectively.

And the officers add: “A control area will have no effect on the numbers of existing STL businesses operating before the control area was introduced.

Second homes often make much less of a contribution to the local economy.” Fife Council officers.

“Also, it cannot control second homes, which are equally prevalent in some areas such as north east Fife.

“In some circumstances, second homes often make much less of a contribution to the local economy.

“They are not the owner’s primary residence and are likely to lie empty for large periods of the year.”

The officers add that the lack of affordable local housing can be addressed through a housing emergency action plan.

Suggestions include placing restrictions on new-build housing to prevent them being used as short-term lets.