St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash

Smaller, revised plans are expected in the new year.

By Danyel van Reenan
How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
How the St Andrews Holiday Park expansion would have looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Fife’s biggest holiday park operator has withdrawn plans for a major expansion of its St Andrews site amid a community backlash.

Abbotsford Leisure wanted to add 134 caravans to meet demand.

The move would have increased the size of St Andrews Holiday Park by a third.

However, the planning application attracted a wave of objections from locals and community councils.

Many related to the fact part of the proposed site is in the St Andrews greenbelt.

Others said it would have a “high degree of adverse impact on local landscapes and views.”

And the holiday company now says it will re-submit smaller, revised plans in the new year.

Objections to St Andrews Holiday Park plans

St Andrews Community Council’s objection read: “Part of this field is in the St Andrews greenbelt, which we wish to defend strongly.

“We wish to preserve the historic views and approach to our monuments and coast, not have them compromised by a tourist business based elsewhere only promoting their profit.”

St Andrews Holiday Park has withdrawn its planning application. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Meanwhile, Largoward and District Community Council raised concerns about increasing the among of traffic on the A915.

“The village does not have pavements on both sides of the road in places,” they said.

“And the volume and speed of traffic is making it increasingly difficult to cross the road.”

Other objectors warned the proposed expansion would alter the “iconic” view of St Andrews from the Anstruther and Crail direction.

Operating at full capacity for years.

The holiday park is currently spread across 16 hectares of land south of St Andrews.

And it includes 434 static caravan pitches.

Welsh based Abbeyford Leisure Ltd say the park is a “successful and long established tourist business which is a very popular destination for holiday makers.”

In a planning statement, the company say they have been operating at full capacity for years.

And said there are no other options for expansion within the existing park site.

“There is a growing waiting list for caravan pitches which our client cannot satisfy through the natural turnover of holiday caravans within the existing park,” a planning statement said.

More from Fife

Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, 57.
Concern for missing Fife man, 57, as police search Letham Woods
Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders.
East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community
Elie in North East Fife
Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action
How the St Andrews Holiday Park expansion would have looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal
12 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2025
The arrival area at Feddinch.
Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after…
How the St Andrews Holiday Park expansion would have looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal
New Year Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Man appears in court after 'police stand-off' in Cowdenbeath
Missing person search for Jamie Muir from Dunfermline.
Concern for Dunfermline man last seen nearly two weeks ago
Ben Williamson was involved in a road traffic accident
Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in horror Dunfermline car crash
How the St Andrews Holiday Park expansion would have looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal
Boy, 14, arrested after Dunfermline Bus Station disturbance

Conversation