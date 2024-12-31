St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash

Fife’s biggest holiday park operator has withdrawn plans for a major expansion of its St Andrews site amid a community backlash.

Abbotsford Leisure wanted to add 134 caravans to meet demand.

The move would have increased the size of St Andrews Holiday Park by a third.

However, the planning application attracted a wave of objections from locals and community councils.

Many related to the fact part of the proposed site is in the St Andrews greenbelt.

Others said it would have a “high degree of adverse impact on local landscapes and views.”

And the holiday company now says it will re-submit smaller, revised plans in the new year.

Objections to St Andrews Holiday Park plans

St Andrews Community Council’s objection read: “Part of this field is in the St Andrews greenbelt, which we wish to defend strongly.

“We wish to preserve the historic views and approach to our monuments and coast, not have them compromised by a tourist business based elsewhere only promoting their profit.”

Meanwhile, Largoward and District Community Council raised concerns about increasing the among of traffic on the A915.

“The village does not have pavements on both sides of the road in places,” they said.

“And the volume and speed of traffic is making it increasingly difficult to cross the road.”

Other objectors warned the proposed expansion would alter the “iconic” view of St Andrews from the Anstruther and Crail direction.

Operating at full capacity for years.

The holiday park is currently spread across 16 hectares of land south of St Andrews.

And it includes 434 static caravan pitches.

Welsh based Abbeyford Leisure Ltd say the park is a “successful and long established tourist business which is a very popular destination for holiday makers.”

In a planning statement, the company say they have been operating at full capacity for years.

And said there are no other options for expansion within the existing park site.

“There is a growing waiting list for caravan pitches which our client cannot satisfy through the natural turnover of holiday caravans within the existing park,” a planning statement said.