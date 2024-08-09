St Andrews Holiday Park extension plans could bring 134 more caravans ‘to meet demand’

Fife’s biggest holiday park operator is planning a major extension to its St Andrews site to meet sustained demand.

Abbeyford Leisure wants to add another 134 static caravans, increasing the size of St Andrews Holiday Park by nearly a third.

The company says the park on the south side of the town has been operating at full capacity since 2017.

And there are no areas of land to develop within its boundaries.

However, Abbeyford could face a fight as the agricultural land earmarked for the expansion falls within the St Andrews Green Belt.

And this means development is strictly controlled.

Boarhills and Dunino Community Council says it “strongly objects” to the planning application and is calling for public support.

Meanwhile, St Andrews Community Council has also asked to be consulted.

St Andrews Holiday Park plan prompts fears for views and environment

Boarhills and Dunino fear the impact on the view over St Andrews Bay.

And they also cite impact on the built and natural environment, noise and light pollution among their objections.

But Fife’s planning policy supports tourism developments, and Abbeyford says there is a proven need for a countryside location.

It adds that the scale and nature of their plan is compatible with the surrounding area.

Their planning application proposes “generously-sized pitches accessed off simple loop roads”.

Caravans will be finished in green timber effect with a wrap-around deck.

And it will be bounded by native hedgerows, trees and shrubs, which the applicants say are sensitive to the local environment.

They add: “It will provide an attractive, high-quality caravan park extension for tourists.”

Strong demand for holiday caravan pitches

Abbeyford Leisure also owns caravan parks at Shell Bay, St Monans and Kinkell Braes and says it has a growing waiting list for caravans.

“St Andrews Holiday Park is a successful and long-established business, which is a very popular destination for holiday-makers,” they add.

And they say the extension would have a positive economic impact on the local area.

“Over recent years, a number of caravan parks in the area…have all obtained planning permissions to extend their respective parks,” they say.

“We contend this emphasises the very strong and sustained demand for holiday caravan pitches in north east Fife.”

The public has until the start of September to comment on the application.

A decision will be made by Fife Council is due course.