Failure to implement short-term lets control area ‘could be catastrophic for St Andrews’

Failure to implement a short-term lets control area could be “catastrophic” for St Andrews, it has been claimed.

Fife Council officers have recommended councillors do not introduce the legislation in the region.

However, a St Andrews residents’ group fears this would have a massive impact on local people.

And the Confederation of St Andrews Residents’ Association (CSARA) is now calling for a public consultation before any decision is made.

There have been concerns over high numbers of Airbnbs and other short-term lets in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

Many locals fear they are being priced out of the housing market by holiday home-owners.

And CSARA chairman David Middleton says some communities are already being overwhelmed by short-term lets.

In the Home of Golf alone, 5.4% of the housing stock is comprised of holiday lets.

Meanwhile, in the East Neuk and Largo it is more than 8%.

However, the sector brings in around £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports more than 900 jobs.

‘St Andrews would be seriously affected’

The issue will be discussed on Thursday at a Fife Council cabinet committee meeting.

None of the four St Andrews councillors are members of the committee.

However, Mr Middleton has asked them to “voice the community’s concern” in advance.

He accuses council officers of placing economic advantages above residential amenity.

And he adds: “St Andrews, as an already busy tourist destination, would be seriously and adversely affected impacted by this proposal.

“If the cabinet committee recommendation is approved, Fife Council will not be able to manage Airbnb numbers in communities which already have a housing crisis.

“At the very least, there should be a public consultation and consideration by the area committee for the area which would feel the major impact if such a potentially catastrophic policy is allowed to be implemented.”

What is a short-term lets control area?

A short-term lets control area is not a ban on short-term lets.

However, it means anyone who wants to use a home for this purpose must first apply for planning permission.

The Scottish Government introduced the legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high demand areas.

Edinburgh City Council and Highland Council have already introduced control areas.

And there have been calls for Fife to follow suit.

But the region’s housing, planning and licensing chiefs are asking councillors not to proceed.

The law only applies to future applications and cannot be applied retrospectively.

And the officers add: “Also, it cannot control second homes, which are equally prevalent in some areas such as north east Fife.”

They say a lack of affordable housing in north east Fife can be addressed through the council’s housing emergency action plan.