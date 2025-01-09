Failure to implement short-term lets control area ‘could be catastrophic for St Andrews’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Failure to implement short-term lets control area ‘could be catastrophic for St Andrews’

A residents association fears a recommendation to reject the legislation in Fife would have a serious impact.

By Claire Warrender
Lade Braes St Andrews
David Middleton, from St Andrews, fears the effect of too many short-term lets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Failure to implement a short-term lets control area could be “catastrophic” for St Andrews, it has been claimed.

Fife Council officers have recommended councillors do not introduce the legislation in the region.

However, a St Andrews residents’ group fears this would have a massive impact on local people.

St Andrews named most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland
St Andrews is a popular visitor destination. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And the Confederation of St Andrews Residents’ Association (CSARA) is now calling for a public consultation before any decision is made.

There have been concerns over high numbers of Airbnbs and other short-term lets in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

Many locals fear they are being priced out of the housing market by holiday home-owners.

And CSARA chairman David Middleton says some communities are already being overwhelmed by short-term lets.

In the Home of Golf alone, 5.4% of the housing stock is comprised of holiday lets.

Meanwhile, in the East Neuk and Largo it is more than 8%.

However, the sector brings in around £106 million a year for the Fife economy and supports more than 900 jobs.

‘St Andrews would be seriously affected’

The issue will be discussed on Thursday at a Fife Council cabinet committee meeting.

None of  the four St Andrews councillors are members of the committee.

However, Mr Middleton has asked them to “voice the community’s concern” in advance.

David Middleton, of the Confederation of St Andrews Residents Associations, wants Fife Council to introduce a short-term lets control area
David Middleton, chairman of the Confederation of St Andrews Residents Associations, is concerned about short-term lets.

He accuses council officers of placing economic advantages above residential amenity.

And he adds: “St Andrews, as an already busy tourist destination, would be seriously and adversely affected impacted by this proposal.

“If the cabinet committee recommendation is approved, Fife Council will not be able to manage Airbnb numbers in communities which already have a housing crisis.

“At the very least, there should be a public consultation and consideration by the area committee for the area which would feel the major impact if such a potentially catastrophic policy is allowed to be implemented.”

What is a short-term lets control area?

A short-term lets control area is not a ban on short-term lets.

However, it means anyone who wants to use a home for this purpose must first apply for planning permission.

The Scottish Government introduced the legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high demand areas.

Edinburgh City Council and Highland Council have already introduced control areas.

And there have been calls for Fife to follow suit.

Former Bil Porteous raised concerns over holiday homes in the East Neuk as far back as 2018. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But the region’s housing, planning and licensing chiefs are asking councillors not to proceed.

The law only applies to future applications and cannot be applied retrospectively.

And the officers add: “Also, it cannot control second homes, which are equally prevalent in some areas such as north east Fife.”

They say a lack of affordable housing in north east Fife can be addressed through the council’s housing emergency action plan.

Conversation