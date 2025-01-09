Why farming newbies The McColls ditched their desk jobs for life on Montrose estate

Graeme and Lisa McColl need only walk 100 yards to work each morning.

That is the beauty of living on the sprawling Angus estate – which encompasses a fruit farm, restaurant, gift shop, play park, wedding venue and more – that they call home.

The Aberdeen-born couple bought Charleton Farm in Montrose in March 2021 – yes, betwixt two Covid lockdowns which saw businesses across the UK thrown into disarray.

But after 20 years of running their own taxi training school in Aberdeen, they were ready for a change.

‘People thought we were mad when we bought Charleton Farm’

“We have absolutely no farming background whatsoever,” Graeme says.

“So people did think we were a bit mad.”

And despite the widespread Covid restrictions – they got off to a flying start.

The play park and farm shop, considered essential, remained open. Meanwhile they were able to open their restaurant for take away.

“We were busy every day,” Graeme says. “We were counting people in and out with clickers to make sure that there wasn’t too many people in there under the restrictions.”

The couple, both aged 48, had been visiting Charleton Farm – which dates back to 1840 – since the birth of their eldest daughter, who is now 25.

When they saw it put up for sale in 2020 – they knew it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

Graeme explains: “Charleton Farm had been about a long time, and the last thing that we wanted to see was something that we loved as a place closed down and become houses or something.

“So we took on that mantle and decided that we would learn how to become fruit farmers.”

They packed up their belongings and five children and moved 30 miles along the coast to their new home.

Lisa’s mum and dad joined them and also live on the farm.

How have Aberdeen family diversified Charleton Farm?

The family have since expanded the offering at the much-loved destination, which attracts over a quarter of a million visitors a year.

While nurturing the existing restaurant, farm shop, play park and pick-your-own-fruit farm, they have transformed the on-site cottages into self-catered accommodation and the old barn into a rustic wedding venue, which will open in January.

Meanwhile, a new barbeque school will launch in March.

They also run dozens of educational farm tours for primary school children each year. This summer will see the introduction of a new animal tour – featuring soon-to-arrive Highland cows.

These tours allow the family to share their passion for growing fresh local produce.

Graeme says: “It’s amazing how many people don’t know how strawberries grow, or where raspberries come from, or what an asparagus even is.

“And we wanted to let people know that we’re trying to grow local if we can, and if we can’t do it ourselves, then we go to other local farmers.”

He believes there is a growing demand for locally grown produce.

“I think that [fresh local produce] is making a comeback in the UK and in other parts of the world as well.

“The big supermarkets will always have their place, but there is also a huge place for local family businesses that are that are passionate about what they do.”

Multi-generational family affair at Charleton Farm

It’s a lot of work for Graeme and Lisa, who admit to having a “million ideas” for the business.

But thankfully they are helped out by their 19-year-old son Archie, who works full-time on the farm

Graeme says: “Archie has always said, ‘I want to be a farmer or joiner’.

“So he gets the best of both worlds.

“He has to do some joinery right here, because there’s always stuff to do.

“And he looks after a huge part of the farm.”

Lisa’s parents also chip in.

While her retired accountant dad helps with the bookkeeping, her mum often appears on the farm shop rota.

The couple’s four other children, aged 16 to 25, are not heavily involved in the business due to school, work and university commitments – but are always on hand when needs be.

Graeme and Lisa, who went to school together and became an item when they were 18, don’t miss their office jobs.

“There’s something about sitting outside having a coffee or having a wander around the farm or picking strawberries that makes you feel different from sitting at a desk every day,” Graeme says.

“There’s no question that it definitely makes Lisa and I much happier.”

‘Farming is not a job – it’s a livelihood’

Living on the Montrose farm means the family are easily accessible at all times.

Days – or even hours – off the clock are not easy to come by.

But it’s a lifestyle they wouldn’t change.

“Farming becomes your life, and it’s not work,” Graeme says. “I don’t think you could do what we do if you class it as work.

“It’s not a job – it’s a livelihood.

“It’s something that you wake up to and you’re happy to do.

“You want to be out on the farm, you want to be down in the restaurant, you want to be in the shop, you want to be meeting your customers and you want to be out planting and harvesting.

“Because all of those things are so satisfying that it is just part of your life.”

What’s next for Charleton Farm in Montrose?

Do Graeme and Lisa see themselves ever returning to their home city of Aberdeen?

Graeme chuckles. “We will be here forever – there are no more moves left.

“We love the farm and we want it to continue forever.

“It’s not something that is ever on our mind to sell.”

Son Archie is their “succession plan”.

“Archie is looking to take on the whole business one day.

“He’s excited to do it. He’s got new ideas from what we have. He sits in on management meetings.

“He’s only 19, but he’s fully involved in absolutely everything on the farm.”

He adds: “We just see ourselves as custodians of Charleton Farm.

“Hopefully, it will be here for generations to come.”