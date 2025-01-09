Historic Fife fixer-upper with six acre paddock on the banks of the River Eden goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Fife fixer-upper with six acre paddock on the banks of the River Eden goes on sale

Eden Cottage in the village of Gateside is on sale for £430k.

By Jack McKeown
Eden Cottage is in the village of Gateside. Image: Thorntons.
Eden Cottage is a historic edge-of-village home with superb views over West Lomond and a paddock that extends to the banks of the River Eden.

It’s tucked away in Old Town, a historic little corner of the village of Gateside in Fife.

A marriage stone above the front door dates the cottage to 1752. The adjacent wing predates the main house, and its construction date is unknown.

Alasdair Gray says there are lots of tales about the origin and history of Eden Cottage. “Lots of neighbours have told me stories about its past,” he says.

Eden Cottage sits on the edge of Gateside and has a paddock extending to the River Eden. Image: Thorntons.

“One tale is that before the cottage was built the land belonged to the monks of Lindores. There may have been a chapel or even a small monastery here.

“Later on it was probably the gardener’s cottage for the big house over the road, Gateside House. And some neighbours have said it was a village pub for a while.”

Alasdair’s parents bought Eden Cottage around 1980. After separating from his wife, his father lived there with Alasdair’s stepmother, the internationally known artist Marj Bond.

Alasdair’s father James Gray was an architect who ran his own practice in Edinburgh.

Striking extension to Eden Cottage

Around 1990 he added a striking conservatory extension to Eden Cottage. Although now slightly dilapidated and in need of attention, it must have been stunning when it was new.

The conservatory was designed by Alasdair’s architect father. Image: Thorntons.

A full wall of windows frames the incredible view to the West Lomond and Bishop Hill. A low stone wall provides a window seat, while a polycarbonate roof supplies extra natural light.

It has a wood burning stove. Image: Thorntons.

There are exposed stone walls, and a modern wood burning stove provides plenty of heat. The kitchen is dated but serviceable, and there are sitting and dining areas.

“My dad designed and built it himself, with a few of his students helping with labour,” Alasdair explains. “It had a Japanese influence, with folding screens, and the timber frame was built without any screws or nails, using traditional post and dowel techniques.

“I have a lot of fond memories of family dinners here.”

The conservatory needs some rehabilitating. Image: Thorntons.

While the conservatory is in need of rehabilitation it has plenty of charm. A grapevine grows outside the house but makes its way in through a gap in the windows and twines itself around the roof supports.

“Each year we get a good crop of surprisingly delicious grapes from it,” Alasdair smiles.

Living room and bedrooms

In addition to the conservatory there is a cosy living room with another large wood burning stove. There are two downstairs bedrooms, one of which has patio doors to the garden and magnificent views over West Lomond.

The living room has another wood burner. Image: Thorntons.

On the upper level are two more double bedrooms. Eden Cottage also has bathrooms on the lower and upper levels.

A door off the kitchen leads into a lean-to utility/storage room. “My dad planned to build a home office along the side of the house and got as far as groundworks and plumbing before he became too frail to continue,” Alasdair says. “It was always a regret of his that he didn’t complete the project.”

Artist’s studio

A separate door opens into what was Marj’s studio. Full height windows not only frame the view outside but also let in plenty of natural light for painting by.

“There used to be a wood burning stove in here and my step-mum would work in here most days,” Alasdair continues.

Marj’s studio is in the outbuilding. Image: Thorntons.

A ladder leads to a mezzanine level and the studio could potentially be connected to the main house or turned into an annex cottage that could be a lucrative Airbnb.

There is a parking area at one side of the house and a garden at the other. But it is the rear garden that is the most spectacular.

Split over two levels and enjoying tremendous privacy, it has uninterrupted views to West Lomond and Bishop Hill.

The views are terrific. Image: Thorntons.

Beyond the garden is a six-acre paddock that belongs to Eden Cottage. A stream flows down one side of it and the paddock stretches to the banks of the River Eden.

Return of the salmon

“A couple of years ago SEPA removed a weir a couple of miles away so that salmon could once again make their way up the Eden,” Alasdair explains. “I’ve never looked into whether we have fishing rights but whoever buys the house might want to make enquiries.”

Alasdair’s father James Gray and his wife Marj Bond at Eden Cottage. Image: Alasdair Gray.

With his father having passed away in 2021 and Marj dying in March 2023, Alasdair, who lives near Ladybank, is selling Eden Cottage.

Whoever buys it will have a project on their hands. But it has fantastic levels of privacy and is a short distance from the M90, putting Glasgow and Edinburgh within easy reach.

Eden Cottage enjoys plenty of privacy and seclusion. Image: Thorntons.

Old Town clearly has its own community spirit. When Alasdair is showing me around the cottage several neighbours come out to say hello and wish us a Merry Christmas.

“It’s a lovely little spot,” Alasdair says. “The neighbours all helped look after my dad and step-mum when they were ill. And at New Year they all come out on the street and have a drink together.

“The house does need a lot of work so it will take someone with a bit of money to do it up the way it should be. I hope it’s bought by a nice family that will bring a bit of youth and vibrancy to the neighbourhood.”

Eden Cottage, Gateside, is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £430,000.

