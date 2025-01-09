Dundee domestic abuse victim’s anger over sheriff’s ‘gave as good as she got’ comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee domestic abuse victim’s anger over sheriff’s ‘gave as good as she got’ comment

Blayne Cavanagh's victim was shocked by the comment made during his sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Blayne Cavanagh
Blayne Cavanagh. Image: Facebook

The victim of a five-year course of domestic terror in Dundee said she is “appalled” a sheriff told her abuser she “gave as good as she got”.

Roofer Blayne Cavanagh dished out a torrent of insults to the woman and punched holes in the walls of her address in Dundee.

He poured cheese sauce over his ex-partner’s designer trainers, shredded her clothes and stabbed her handbags.

Sheriff Gregor Murray criticised Cavanagh’s “appalling” conduct but in sentencing, after considering a social work report and an agreed narrative of the facts – which was not read in court – he said the woman “gave as good as she got”.

Cavanagh was ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a two-year non-harassment order after he admitted behaving abusively between April 1 2019 and July 6 2024.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said: “It’s disgusting to come to that conclusion.

“I’m not the person charged with five years of domestic abuse.”

She said she has since installed security measures in her childhood home and had to give up her career with the Scottish Prison Service due to the effect on her mental health.

Wrecked shoes and clothing

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the pair had been in a relationship for eight years.

The woman said Cavanagh would regularly belittle her, insult her weight and make derogatory comments about her mental health.

The narrative stated Cavanagh went on a “rampage” on June 23 2020 and threw the woman’s clothes out of drawers, took the cabinet apart and threw a television down a set of stairs.

During a string of abusive messages in 2022, Cavanagh said: “Way get run over man.
“You f****** rat. You better no be in when I get there. I physically couldn’t care if you died.

“Your puss is away to get belted. Wait and see.”

In October that year, Cavanagh sent a picture of the woman’s Burberry trainers, in the sink, covered in cheese sauce.

He sent a video two days before Christmas of himself cutting the toes off her trainers with knives, stabbing her handbags and ripping the arms off her jackets.

Sentencing remarks

Cavanagh, of Findowrie Street, returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report, which Sheriff Gregor Murray described as being in “very good” terms.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said his 30-year-old client was working full-time as a roofer across Scotland.

Sheriff Murray said: “An awful lot of the things I have been shown occurred three, four, five years ago.

“Nothing has occurred since. As you have fairly accepted in the social work report, you behaved extremely immaturely.

“You have grown up a lot since. Some of the things that you did were appalling but the complainer gave as good as she got.

“It wasn’t a one-way street. Against that background, there is an alternative to custody.”

Victim’s anger

Cavanagh’s ex-partner had hoped to see him charged with assault after his outrages.

Her mental health has suffered and she gave up her job at Perth Prison as she continues to get help for her mental health as a result of the ordeal, she said.

She hit out: “I hear there is no tolerance for this kind of thing and it will be taken seriously but then, this is the result.

“I’m still affected by all this. I’m an anxious wreck.

“The home I have lived in since I was six, where my granny raised me, was wrecked.

“I never smashed anything or broke any belongings – I was all him.

“I’m not leaving because my granny passed it to me and it’s precious but I’ve had to fit shock alarms and a Ring doorbell for my daughter and me feel as safe as possible.

“I’m appalled and will be looking to make a complaint.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Brown
Arbroath man jailed for 'reprehensible' Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests
Alistair Burns
Fife tearoom boss groped women amid lewd 'spiritual' comments
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Grubby pervert's 'itchy boils'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Dundee-based Scout leader faces child abuse charges
Jack Tanbini with Lottery win cheque
Dundee lottery winner at 'peace' with cocaine-dealing prison term
Eoin Scallan
Gleneagles chef keeps licence after knocking down pedestrian in Auchterarder
Liam Russell.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date
Renato Kaloti
Albanian paid thousands to sneak to Angus to work as cannabis farmer
Jamie Shankland
Dundee businessman close to prison for domestic abuse
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lost the lot and a trashed house