EXCLUSIVE: Driver fined 122 times for entering Dundee LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Driver fined 122 times for entering Dundee LEZ

Tickets worth more than £880,000 were dished out in the first six months of the low emission zone.

The Dundee low emission zone boundary on Nethergate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The Dundee low emission zone boundary on Nethergate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

A driver was fined more than 120 times in the first six months of Dundee’s low emission zone (LEZ) coming into force, The Courier can reveal.

The motorist was hit with 122 tickets after driving into the city centre zone between June and November because their 2014 Nissan Note did not comply with the rules.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 2005 Seat Ibiza has also been hit with fines on 117 occasions after driving into the Dundee LEZ.

The other repeat offenders include the drivers of a 2015 Hyundai (78), a 2014 Audi Q3 (67), and a 2005 Mercedes (59).

Total number of fines issued in first 6 months of Dundee LEZ

Data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information legislation shows more than 9,100 fines were issued by Dundee City Council during the first six months of the LEZ being enforced.

These had a total value of more than £880,000, though the value is likely to be higher than this.

Hundreds of Dundee LEZ fines successfully appealed

More than 1,400 of the fines were appealed – 570 of them successfully – with drivers saving themselves more than £34,000 as a result.

However, the number of fines issued has been steadily dropping since enforcement of the LEZ started at the end of May.

Steady decline in Dundee LEZ fines

In June – the first full month of enforcement – 2,297 tickets were handed out compared to 1,082 in November.

Drivers caught entering the LEZ – inside Dundee’s inner ring road – are initially fined £60 but this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

However, the charge for entering the zone doubles for every offence committed within the same 90-day period – meaning car drivers can be fined up to a cap of £480 during that time with drivers of larger vehicles facing fines of up to £960 if they are repeat offenders.

A map of the Dundee LEZ. Image: Dundee City Council

The LEZ has not been without its teething problems; in November, a pensioner told how he had won his appeal against a fine after an issue with signs near the Wellgate.

Meanwhile, a Glaswegian claimed they had been fined for driving in the Dundee LEZ despite never having visited the city.

It was also revealed in November how in the first three months of the LEZ, the council collected £96,000 in fines – about a fifth of the total amount issued.

More from Dundee

James Brown
Arbroath man jailed for 'reprehensible' Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests
Blayne Cavanagh
Dundee domestic abuse victim's anger over sheriff's 'gave as good as she got' comment
Sheli will return as Sabre. Image: BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd
Dundee's Sheli McCoy to return as Sabre this month as new Gladiators start date…
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife
Travellers at Drumgeith football pitches in July.
Dundee Traveller site partially reopens as rise in illicit camps revealed
Katie Reid was chased by police as she sped along the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dozens of tractors set to join farming protest on Dundee Kingsway
13
Dundee University
Dundee University must reveal what went wrong, say SNP education ministers
5
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
28
Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Public opinion split as plan to transform Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry set…
11
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Dundee-based Scout leader faces child abuse charges

Conversation