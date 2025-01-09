EXCLUSIVE: Driver fined 122 times for entering Dundee LEZ

A driver was fined more than 120 times in the first six months of Dundee’s low emission zone (LEZ) coming into force, The Courier can reveal.

The motorist was hit with 122 tickets after driving into the city centre zone between June and November because their 2014 Nissan Note did not comply with the rules.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 2005 Seat Ibiza has also been hit with fines on 117 occasions after driving into the Dundee LEZ.

The other repeat offenders include the drivers of a 2015 Hyundai (78), a 2014 Audi Q3 (67), and a 2005 Mercedes (59).

Total number of fines issued in first 6 months of Dundee LEZ

Data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information legislation shows more than 9,100 fines were issued by Dundee City Council during the first six months of the LEZ being enforced.

These had a total value of more than £880,000, though the value is likely to be higher than this.

Hundreds of Dundee LEZ fines successfully appealed

More than 1,400 of the fines were appealed – 570 of them successfully – with drivers saving themselves more than £34,000 as a result.

However, the number of fines issued has been steadily dropping since enforcement of the LEZ started at the end of May.

Steady decline in Dundee LEZ fines

In June – the first full month of enforcement – 2,297 tickets were handed out compared to 1,082 in November.

Drivers caught entering the LEZ – inside Dundee’s inner ring road – are initially fined £60 but this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

However, the charge for entering the zone doubles for every offence committed within the same 90-day period – meaning car drivers can be fined up to a cap of £480 during that time with drivers of larger vehicles facing fines of up to £960 if they are repeat offenders.

The LEZ has not been without its teething problems; in November, a pensioner told how he had won his appeal against a fine after an issue with signs near the Wellgate.

Meanwhile, a Glaswegian claimed they had been fined for driving in the Dundee LEZ despite never having visited the city.

It was also revealed in November how in the first three months of the LEZ, the council collected £96,000 in fines – about a fifth of the total amount issued.