Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee’s LEZ has ‘never even been to the city’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee’s LEZ has ‘never even been to the city’

"I don't how many people the council have done this to."

By Ben MacDonald
Glasgow woman accidentally receives LEZ notice
Angela Hamilton received a penalty notice for allegedly passing through Dundee's LEZ. Image: Supplied/James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Glasgow motorist has received a Dundee low emission zone fine despite claiming she has never been to the city.

Angela Hamilton has successfully appealed her LEZ penalty charge after being told that the Dundee City Council employee checking the images may have been ‘tired’.

She was told last week to pay £60 for driving along Dundee’s Ward Road in a non-compliant vehicle.

The car snapped by the camera was a Ford Fiesta with a B on its registration plate.

But Angela’s vehicle is a Renault Clio and has an R instead of the B.

“I’ve never been in Dundee in my life,” Angela said.

“I just thought it was hilarious and I honestly thought it was a scam.

“I’ve tried contacting the council numerous times and filled out the appeal form twice.

The notice Angela received. Image: Supplied

“I put up a post online and then they contacted me. They’re not long off the phone.

“They said that they started the LEZ in May and the images are sent to a team.

“The person that was looking at the images was very tired and misread the registration plate.

“I opened the letter and nearly had a heart attack, I thought it was a scam.

“I don’t how many people the council have done this to but who knows who they have working for them.”

Glasgow woman successfully appeals Dundee LEZ charge

Despite the initial scare, Angela saw the funny side of the situation.

She said: “I understand maybe misreading the plate but it was a completely different car.

“I laughed and she said we just thought we’d phone you to tell you the reason why, then she said goodbye and hung up.

Despite Angela owning a Renault, the camera captured a Ford. Image: Supplied

“I’m looking for a letter to say that they got it wrong and I have no black marks against my licence.

“They said that the appeal will be put through and that it’s not your charge.

“It was the weirdest thing ever but I just thought it was hilarious.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee’s Low Emission Zone is enforced through automatic number plate recognition technology located within the designated LEZ area.

“Drivers who receive a penalty charge notice who believe they should not have can undertake the LEZ penalty charge notice appeals process as outlined on the Dundee City Council website.”

More from Dundee

Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
Fyfe Galbraith to launch debut album
Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho's
East End community campus artist's impression
Dundee set for £300,000 cycle track at new city 'super-school'
6
police travelodge Dundee
Man dies after being found injured in Dundee hotel car park
David Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus IT specialist's marriage collapsed after police uncovered stash of child abuse files
Sheli McCoy appears in The Wheel
First look as Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy takes on The Wheel
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and cafe manager Lewis Weston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ex-Dundee United duo's £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts opens up on 'absolutely petrifying' breast cancer diagnosis
Super moon to shine above Tayside and Fife
This year's brightest super moon set to shine over Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Digger stuck in water at Broughty Ferry beach
Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water
2

Conversation