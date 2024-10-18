Glaswegian fined for driving in Dundee’s LEZ has ‘never even been to the city’

A Glasgow motorist has received a Dundee low emission zone fine despite claiming she has never been to the city.

Angela Hamilton has successfully appealed her LEZ penalty charge after being told that the Dundee City Council employee checking the images may have been ‘tired’.

She was told last week to pay £60 for driving along Dundee’s Ward Road in a non-compliant vehicle.

The car snapped by the camera was a Ford Fiesta with a B on its registration plate.

But Angela’s vehicle is a Renault Clio and has an R instead of the B.

“I’ve never been in Dundee in my life,” Angela said.

“I just thought it was hilarious and I honestly thought it was a scam.

“I’ve tried contacting the council numerous times and filled out the appeal form twice.

“I put up a post online and then they contacted me. They’re not long off the phone.

“They said that they started the LEZ in May and the images are sent to a team.

“The person that was looking at the images was very tired and misread the registration plate.

“I opened the letter and nearly had a heart attack, I thought it was a scam.

“I don’t how many people the council have done this to but who knows who they have working for them.”

Glasgow woman successfully appeals Dundee LEZ charge

Despite the initial scare, Angela saw the funny side of the situation.

She said: “I understand maybe misreading the plate but it was a completely different car.

“I laughed and she said we just thought we’d phone you to tell you the reason why, then she said goodbye and hung up.

“I’m looking for a letter to say that they got it wrong and I have no black marks against my licence.

“They said that the appeal will be put through and that it’s not your charge.

“It was the weirdest thing ever but I just thought it was hilarious.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee’s Low Emission Zone is enforced through automatic number plate recognition technology located within the designated LEZ area.

“Drivers who receive a penalty charge notice who believe they should not have can undertake the LEZ penalty charge notice appeals process as outlined on the Dundee City Council website.”