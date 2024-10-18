St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari not fully ‘hands-on’, says Andy Kirk, but he’s getting his messages across

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari not fully ‘hands-on’, says Andy Kirk, but he’s getting his messages across

The Finn is still waiting for a work permit to be granted.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone coach, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone coach, Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has yet to get fully “hands-on” at St Johnstone.

But not being able to take training at McDiarmid Park or sit in the dugout for the Perth side’s clash with Ross County hasn’t prevented the head coach from starting the new era from a distance, according to caretaker boss, Andy Kirk.

“He’s obviously got his own ideas,” said Kirk, who will be in charge for a fourth Premiership game on Saturday, while Valakari’s wait for a work permit stretches into a third week.

Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I’m in constant contact with him.

“My job and Alex’s (fellow coach, Alex Cleland) job over the last week or so has been to put on the training sessions based on the ideas he’d like to implement before he can actually start.

“We video the training anyway, so we’re able to let him watch that. We’ve been talking with him two, three times a day. He’s been happy with what he’s seen.

“The lads have performed well in training. The energy levels are high.

“There’s a sense of excitement from them. He is watching and it’s up to them to catch his eye and make sure they’re part of things moving forward.”

Kirk added: “He’s been able to have good, honest conversations with myself about the team.

“When he’s able to really get hands-on he can get his message across in-depth.

“But he’s been very pleased with what he’s seen so far.”

Benji Kimpioka in action against Rangers.
Benji Kimpioka in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk were handed wide roles in the second half of Saints’ last game, against Rangers.

There were no goals or points but the attacking promise felt like a corner turned.

“It worked out pretty well at Ibrox when we changed the shape a bit and went with a back four and pushed further forward,” said Kirk.

“We had opportunities and probably should’ve scored at least one to make it interesting.

“We want to attack. Benji is back, Adama (Sidibeh) is available. We’ve got speed in the front line.

“Nicky (Clark) is a threat in and around the goal. We want to keep him as high as possible in the game.

St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“It would be great for everybody to get a win. It’s going to be difficult. Ross County are a difficult team to play against.

“We were disappointed last time. Although a point up there even when you’re full strength is decent, the way the game finished was extremely disappointing.

“Getting three points at home would be massive, just to give everyone a little lift before the manager can officially start.”

Free agents

Like Valakari, new centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, doesn’t yet have a work permit so won’t feature against County.

“Bozo has a little bit of fitness work to do,” said Kirk. “We’ve also got to get his clearance before that’s finalised.

“He’s a big lad, good on the ball, really strong. Hopefully that gives us another option in the back line.

“It’s free agents we need to sign so if there are ones out there and we’re not sure then we can bring them in for training.

“Hopefully we can find them and they can help us in the short term.”

