St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari not fully ‘hands-on’, says Andy Kirk, but he’s getting his messages across

Simo Valakari has yet to get fully “hands-on” at St Johnstone.

But not being able to take training at McDiarmid Park or sit in the dugout for the Perth side’s clash with Ross County hasn’t prevented the head coach from starting the new era from a distance, according to caretaker boss, Andy Kirk.

“He’s obviously got his own ideas,” said Kirk, who will be in charge for a fourth Premiership game on Saturday, while Valakari’s wait for a work permit stretches into a third week.

“I’m in constant contact with him.

“My job and Alex’s (fellow coach, Alex Cleland) job over the last week or so has been to put on the training sessions based on the ideas he’d like to implement before he can actually start.

“We video the training anyway, so we’re able to let him watch that. We’ve been talking with him two, three times a day. He’s been happy with what he’s seen.

“The lads have performed well in training. The energy levels are high.

“There’s a sense of excitement from them. He is watching and it’s up to them to catch his eye and make sure they’re part of things moving forward.”

Kirk added: “He’s been able to have good, honest conversations with myself about the team.

“When he’s able to really get hands-on he can get his message across in-depth.

“But he’s been very pleased with what he’s seen so far.”

Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk were handed wide roles in the second half of Saints’ last game, against Rangers.

There were no goals or points but the attacking promise felt like a corner turned.

“It worked out pretty well at Ibrox when we changed the shape a bit and went with a back four and pushed further forward,” said Kirk.

“We had opportunities and probably should’ve scored at least one to make it interesting.

“We want to attack. Benji is back, Adama (Sidibeh) is available. We’ve got speed in the front line.

“Nicky (Clark) is a threat in and around the goal. We want to keep him as high as possible in the game.

“It would be great for everybody to get a win. It’s going to be difficult. Ross County are a difficult team to play against.

“We were disappointed last time. Although a point up there even when you’re full strength is decent, the way the game finished was extremely disappointing.

“Getting three points at home would be massive, just to give everyone a little lift before the manager can officially start.”

Free agents

Like Valakari, new centre-back, Bozo Mikulic, doesn’t yet have a work permit so won’t feature against County.

“Bozo has a little bit of fitness work to do,” said Kirk. “We’ve also got to get his clearance before that’s finalised.

“He’s a big lad, good on the ball, really strong. Hopefully that gives us another option in the back line.

“It’s free agents we need to sign so if there are ones out there and we’re not sure then we can bring them in for training.

“Hopefully we can find them and they can help us in the short term.”