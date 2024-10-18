New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON’T be in dugout for Ross County game as work permit wait goes on

New St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, WON’T be in the dugout for the Perth side’s weekend clash with Ross County.

The McDiarmid Park club have been frustrated in their attempts to secure a work permit for the Finn in time for Saturday’s crucial Premiership fixture, with it understood to be a new Home Office system at the root of the long delay.

Valakari had to sit in the stand when Saints faced Rangers at Ibrox a fortnight ago and it will be the same again when the league campaign resumes after the international break, Saints have confirmed.

Coach, Andy Kirk, had thought his caretaker duties had ended after the 2-0 defeat in Govan but he will now be the lead voice on the touchline for a fourth match since Craig Levein was sacked.

Chief executive Fran Smith said: “Fans can be assured that the club is doing everything it can to speed up the process.

“Simo is understandably itching to get started and to take his place on the touchline. We will provide a further update to supporters as soon as possible.”