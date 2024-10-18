New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON’T be in dugout for Ross County game as work permit wait goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari WON’T be in dugout for Ross County game as work permit wait goes on

It's well over a fortnight since since appointed the Finn as Craig Levein's successor.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, WON’T be in the dugout for the Perth side’s weekend clash with Ross County.

The McDiarmid Park club have been frustrated in their attempts to secure a work permit for the Finn in time for Saturday’s crucial Premiership fixture, with it understood to be a new Home Office system at the root of the long delay.

Valakari had to sit in the stand when Saints faced Rangers at Ibrox a fortnight ago and it will be the same again when the league campaign resumes after the international break, Saints have confirmed.

Coach, Andy Kirk, had thought his caretaker duties had ended after the 2-0 defeat in Govan but he will now be the lead voice on the touchline for a fourth match since Craig Levein was sacked.

Chief executive Fran Smith said: “Fans can be assured that the club is doing everything it can to speed up the process.

“Simo is understandably itching to get started and to take his place on the touchline. We will provide a further update to supporters as soon as possible.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond reveal joy at helping to support…
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney: Ex-St Johnstone player leaves St Mirren after teen assault charge
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu, has endured the most frustrating injury lay-off of his career.
EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury ordeal
St Johnstone need the return of home comforts.
St Johnstone have one last chance to avoid ignominious club record
Bozo Mikulic in action for Hadjuk Split.
St Johnstone sign Croatian centre-back Bozo Mikulic
Allan Moore chips the ball over Paul Mathers to earn St Johnstone a win in Paul Sturrock's first game in charge.
The history of St Johnstone bosses' first games as Simo Valakari seeks new manager…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari's 7 big St Johnstone challenges as new Perth boss builds up to…
Bozo Mikulic in action for Hadjuk Split.
Bozo Mikulic impresses in St Johnstone trial game v Hibs and is set for…
The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee and St Johnstone stars' efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s' Euro hopes
St Johnstone director, Alisdair Dewar.
New St Johnstone director continues McDiarmid Park father and son connection

Conversation