Woman dies after taking unwell at Fife beach

A woman has died after taking unwell at a Fife beach.

Police and paramedics were called to Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy just before 2pm on Thursday.

Firefighters were also called to assist police gain access to the car park.

Sadly, a 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.55pm on Thursday officers received a report of a 62-year-old woman having taken unwell in the Seafield Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”