Dundee set for £300,000 cycle track at new city ‘super-school’

The proposed cycling facility will be built at the East End Community Campus in Drumgeith Road.

By Laura Devlin
East End community campus artist's impression
East End community campus artist's impression. Image: Robertson Construction

Dundee is set to get a new cycling track as plans are unveiled for a facility to be built at the city’s soon to be completed £100m super school.

A 125m pump track – which is a circular loop consisting of rollers and berms – will be built at the East End Community Campus on Drumgeith Road.

The proposed cycling facility will be free to use in the evenings and at weekends.

It’s being paid for, in part, though a £100,000 investment from Sport Scotland and Scottish Cycling’s Facilities Fund.

It’s estimated the total cost of the project will be a little over £290,000.

Welcoming the investment, Dundee councillor Stewart Hunter said the track would be a “superb asset” for the East End Campus and wider community.

The Gallatown Pump Track in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The East End Community Campus is a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the current head teacher of Morgan Academy, Johnny Lothian, had been appointed to lead the new school.

It is scheduled to open in August 2025.

Concern over swimming pool omission

Described as the city’s first flagship community campus, it will also include a music and drama centre, a café, a library and “fantastic” sports facilities.

However, the lack of swimming provision at the school has been controversial. A petition calling on the local authority to include a pool in its design attracted over 800 signatures.

Concerns have also been raised over the Drumgeith Road site chosen for the new campus.

How the East End Community Campus will look. Image: Miller Holmes architect.

Formerly home to St Saviours High School – which was demolished over a decade ago – the site is a known flood risk.

Pictures taken in the a aftermath of Storm Babet a year ago showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Conversation