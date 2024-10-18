Shock as ‘9ft python’ found in Dunfermline street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as ‘9ft python’ found in Dunfermline street

The snake was rescued and eventually returned to its owner.

By Lindsey Hamilton

Dunfermline locals were shocked to see a ‘nine-foot python’ lying in the street.

The huge snake – believed to be a Burmese python – was spotted curled up in the undergrowth beside a street sign on Almond Road yesterday evening.

It was rescued by a local gardener and later returned to its owner, but not before a crowd had gathered.

The snake curled up beside the sign. Image: Rose Fagan
Gardener Paul with the snake. Image: Rose Fagan

Dunfermline nurse Rose Fagan was driving along the street when she spotted the serpent.

She stopped and phoned the SSPCA.

The 30-year-old told The Courier: “I was really concerned and thought if it was a snake it might be really cold and in need of help.

“A cat was pawing at it and a few people were gathering to take a look.

“Someone prodded it with a stick and it moved.”

Before the SSPCA could arrive, the snake was rescued by a local gardener.

Paul, whose surname is unknown, was able to move the animal.

Rose said: “It was a real shock.

“Once he picked the snake up it was huge – it must have been around 9ft long.

“Paul asked if anybody wanted to hold it but I certainly didn’t!”

‘It just kept coming’

Kirsty Thomson Murray, who also lives nearby, also went to help.

She called her neighbour, Marc Miller, who keeps snakes.

Marc Miller with the snake. Image: Kirsty Thomson Murray.

Kirsty said: “Marc came to help and when it was picked up it just kept coming

“That’s definitely not something you see every day!”

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said they were alerted but not required to take action as the snake was returned to its owner.

