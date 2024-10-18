Shock as ‘9ft python’ found in Dunfermline street

Dunfermline locals were shocked to see a ‘nine-foot python’ lying in the street.

The huge snake – believed to be a Burmese python – was spotted curled up in the undergrowth beside a street sign on Almond Road yesterday evening.

It was rescued by a local gardener and later returned to its owner, but not before a crowd had gathered.

Dunfermline nurse Rose Fagan was driving along the street when she spotted the serpent.

She stopped and phoned the SSPCA.

The 30-year-old told The Courier: “I was really concerned and thought if it was a snake it might be really cold and in need of help.

“A cat was pawing at it and a few people were gathering to take a look.

“Someone prodded it with a stick and it moved.”

Before the SSPCA could arrive, the snake was rescued by a local gardener.

Paul, whose surname is unknown, was able to move the animal.

Rose said: “It was a real shock.

“Once he picked the snake up it was huge – it must have been around 9ft long.

“Paul asked if anybody wanted to hold it but I certainly didn’t!”

‘It just kept coming’

Kirsty Thomson Murray, who also lives nearby, also went to help.

She called her neighbour, Marc Miller, who keeps snakes.

Kirsty said: “Marc came to help and when it was picked up it just kept coming

“That’s definitely not something you see every day!”

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said they were alerted but not required to take action as the snake was returned to its owner.