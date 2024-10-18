Driver charged 16 months after 74-year-old cyclist died in Angus road crash

A driver has been charged 16 months after a 74-year-old cyclist died in a road crash in Angus.

The woman died after the crash on the B965 between Fiockheim and Arbroath on June 16, 2023.

The incident involved a silver Ford Fiesta car and two bicycles.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has now been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

Man, 26, charged 16 months after fatal Angus road crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Friday, 16 June, 2023, police received a report of a road crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta car and two bicycles on the B965, Friockheim to Arbroath Road.

“Emergency services attended and the two cyclists, a 76-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were taken to hospital however the woman died later that day.

“The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”